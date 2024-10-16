Former Kansas Jayhawks Star Gradey Dick Leads Raptors Past Celtics
Toronto Raptors' swingman Gradey Dick is showing signs he's ready to make a big leap forward in his second season in the NBA.
The Wichita native and former Kansas Jayhawks star poured in 27 points and had six boards and two steals in Toronto's 119-118 preseason win over the Boston Celtics Tuesday night.
Dick was 12-of-21 shooting, which included more than his usual number of drives to the basket, an indicator that he has expanded his offensive repertoire during the offseason.
Dick is best known for his sniper-like range and accuracy, so he'll be even tougher to guard if he needs to be defended off the dribble this season. It's an ongoing work in progress, but his first step is clearly quicker, the result of offseason training and added strength.
As a rookie first round pick of the Raptors last season, Dick started 17 games and averaged 8.5 points per game. If his preseason development is any indication of what's coming, he's about to see a sharp increase in both minutes and overall production in Year 2.
The Raptors kick off the 2024-25 regular season on Oct. 23 with a visit from the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Kansas Basketball Exhibition Opponent Entering Game With Key Injuries
Big 12 Football Coaches on the Hot Seat: Kansas' Lance Leipold Is Safe