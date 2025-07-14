KANSAS

Former Kansas Star Lights up NBA Summer League in Scoring Outburst

Ex-Jayhawk Kevin McCullar had a breakout performance for the New York Knicks in his second appearance of the 2025 NBA Summer League.

Apr 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Kevin McCullar Jr. (9) warms up before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.
Of the five former Kansas Jayhawks participating in the NBA 2K26 Summer League, New York Knicks guard Kevin McCullar had the most impressive debut.

McCullar continued to show off his skill set during New York's 94-81 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

McCullar, who was the only Knick who scored in double figures, was unstoppable in 28 minutes played. He scored a game-high 30 points, shooting 10-for-15 from the field and sinking 9-of-10 free throw attempts.

The former KU star added four rebounds, two steals, one assist, six turnovers, and a comical eight fouls committed (maximum in summer league is 10).

Even on a night where he only shot 1-for-5 from beyond the arc, McCullar was driving to the basket with ease and making sneaky back cuts to find scoring opportunities in the paint.

It was a surprising offensive performance from a player who has yet to consistently show his scoring ability at the next level.

After being selected No. 56 in the 2024 NBA Draft, McCullar appeared in four regular season games as a rookie, averaging 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds.

At Kansas, McCullar spent two years in Lawrence, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors before missing the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments with an injury that carried over to his first NBA season.

The Knicks will enter the upcoming season as one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCullar carve out some minutes if he continues playing at this level.

Fans can watch McCullar take the floor again on Tuesday, July 15, against the Brooklyn Nets.

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

