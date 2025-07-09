Five Former Kansas Players Participating in NBA Summer League

Good luck to the 5 Jayhawks who are participating in the 2025 NBA Summer League!



🔴 Dajuan Harris - Hornets

🔵 Zeke Mayo - Wizards

🔴 Johnny Furphy - Pacers

🔵 Kevin McCullar - Knicks

🔴 Hunter Dickinson - Pelicans pic.twitter.com/UROXmN9WHe