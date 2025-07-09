Five Former Kansas Players Participating in NBA Summer League
A total of five former Kansas Jayhawks are participating in the 2025 NBA Summer League, which tipped off last week and wraps up on July 20.
Headlining the group is Johnny Furphy, who will play for the Indiana Pacers just weeks removed from competing on the team that reached the NBA Finals.
Furphy enters his second year in the league and has a guaranteed contract through the 2026-27 season.
Also returning to summer league action is Kevin McCullar, who spent most of his rookie campaign on a two-way deal with the New York Knicks.
McCullar is competing once again for a full-time roster spot, and will likely land another contract, whether it be a two-way or standard NBA deal.
Kansas is also sending three rookies to the summer league, all of whom face steeper paths toward securing a place in the league.
Hunter Dickinson joined the New Orleans Pelicans' roster on a two-way deal and will try to prove he can translate his production in college to the next level.
Sharpshooting guard Zeke Mayo is suiting up for the Washington Wizards after going undrafted.
Finally, Dajuan Harris is playing in the summer league with the Charlotte Hornets.
Unlike Furphy and McCullar, the trio of Mayo, Dickinson, and Harris enters the event without professional experience.
They will need to impress scouts and executives over the next two weeks to stay in the NBA picture.
The summer league gives hundreds of under-the-radar prospects an opportunity to showcase their potential, and hopefully, it works in favor of KU's rookies.