Have Kansas Basketball Fans Been Overlooking This Talented Freshman All Along?

It feels like the 2026-27 Kansas Jayhawks boast one of the deepest rosters in recent program history. This group is legitimately 12-deep with numerous players who can contribute in several facets of the game.

In KU's season-opening victory over Fordham, the coaching staff emptied the bench toward the latter stages of the second half when the score was out of hand. This allowed freshman center Davion Adkins to check into the contest for his first official collegiate action.



While his stint on the court was brief, Adkins made the most of his three minutes played. He finished with four points, connecting on his only 2-point basket and making a pair of free throws.

The real highlight of Adkins' night, however, came on an emphatic driving dunk in the final minute. He started at the top of the key, crossing over a Fordham defender and exploding toward the rim to ignite the Allen Fieldhouse crowd.

Showtime in Lawrence from Davion Adkins 🎬@KUHoops pic.twitter.com/b4SewBpQOh — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 3, 2026

Adkins' loud slam was the exclamation mark on a night where the Jayhawks absolutely dominated.

In just that short opportunity he was given, Adkins was able to make a strong impression on the Jayhawk faithful. He was also quite impressive in Kansas' preseason opener against Pittsburg State, recording four points, three rebounds, and hitting a 3-pointer.

Bill Self typically only plays seven or eight guys in his lineup midway through the season, and even if he does expand his rotation, it’s hard to see where Adkins would slot in. However, his skill set and upside are undeniable.

Kansas Jayhawks forward Davion Adkins (25) is called in during the exhibition game against Duke Blue Devils inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Standing at 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, Adkins is a versatile big man who can fill a variety of roles in the frontcourt. He sets physical screens and can get after it on glass but also has the athleticism and mobility to run the floor.



There appears to be a strong young core growing within KU's underrated freshman class, featuring Adkins, Trent Perry, and Luke Barnett (and potentially Taylen Kinney if he stays in Lawrence beyond his freshman year).

Adkins was a real option to compete with Paul Mbiya for minutes as the backup center before Trey Kaufman-Renn entered the picture. However, the only scenario where he could carve out a meaningful spot in the rotation this year is in the event of an injury or if he is so effective in practice that the coaches have no choice but to give him a chance.

Either way, the fact that a player with Adkins’ potential is sitting on the bench as the 12th or 13th man is a testament to the depth of Kansas' roster. Prospects like him are exactly why fans continue to have a positive outlook on this squad's potential.

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