Five Observations From Kansas Basketball’s Season-Opening Win Over Fordham

For the 54th consecutive year, the Kansas basketball team came out victorious in its regular-season home opener. The Jayhawks thrashed the Fordham Rams in front of the Allen Fieldhouse crowd on Monday night, cruising to a 95-65 win.

Following a busy preseason in which KU faced off against some of the toughest schools in the country, it had a much easier task against Mike Magpayo's squad. All 15 student-athletes on the roster contributed minutes and it was an overall feel-good night in Lawrence.



Although it's hard to come away with any meaningful takeaways playing an opponent like this, there were still a few things worth noting. Here are five observations we gathered from the team's 30-point blowout.

5. Rough Night for the Freshmen

The Jayhawks' freshmen group is one of the most highly touted in the nation, but they left something to be desired tonight. Neither Tyran Stokes nor Taylen Kinney really gave much of a show to the crowd despite respectable stat lines.

Stokes shot a poor 4-for-7 from the free-throw line and turned the ball over four times. Kinney shot 1-for-5 from the field and didn't quite look ready for the moment.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes (4) jumps for a dunk against Duke Blue Devils during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every first-year player needs time to adjust, and their lofty high school ranking doesn't mean they'll immediately translate that success to college. Regardless, they will need to improve their play moving forward against higher competition.

4. Trey Kaufman-Renn Looks Like the Real Deal

On a night when Kansas' inexperience shone at several points, Kaufman-Renn served as a stabilizing presence in his Jayhawk debut. He finished with nine points, five rebounds, and a block, even knocking down an unexpected 3-pointer in the first half.

Nov 2, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (9) dribbles the ball as Fordham Rams center Jack Whitbourn (3) defends during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've said before that Kaufman-Renn is the best post player that Self has coached since Hunter Dickinson. While we didn't see much of the former Purdue big man, this might be the last game we see him come off the bench. It's only a matter of time before he is fully conditioned and ready to enter the starting five.

3. Too Many Sloppy Offensive Possessions

Playing a perfect brand of basketball in a tune-up affair like this is nearly impossible, but that doesn't excuse the number of careless possessions Kansas had tonight. In the first half especially, the Jayhawks didn't look prepared and often were left scrambling after letting the shot clock dwindle to its final seconds.



The team actually ended the night with more turnovers (17) than Fordham (16). Those numbers obviously need to be cleaned up and a point of emphasis moving forward.

2. Tre White Leads the Way

Although he's only been on campus a little over one month, White looks like the most seasoned veteran on the roster in his second year with the program. He continued his scoring tear this evening by leading the Jayhawks in points (22) and threes made (3).

Oh my goodness Tre pic.twitter.com/YhRPftSrbc — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) November 3, 2026

Every single time KU found itself in a precarious situation, White was there to bail his teammates out. He is a capable defender, an excellent outside shooter, and a dependable presence in just about every facet of the game. It's quite difficult to envision what this squad would have looked like without him.

1. A Much-Needed Bounce Back From the Preseason

Playing top-10 teams in the preseason is all fine and dandy, but every team needs these confidence-building wins that boost morale in the locker room. There's nothing wrong with scheduling the occasional mid-major here and there.

The Jayhawks have more experience and comfort with one another than most teams in the country after competing in back-to-back marquee showdowns last month. This matchup and the next against Middle Tennessee State will help the players get their rhythm right ahead of the Champions Classic.

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