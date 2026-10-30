Predicting Kansas Basketball’s Five Highest Scorers in 2026-27 Season

The Kansas Jayhawks are days away from kicking off their 2026-27 campaign after an eventful preseason in which they hosted several marquee opponents in Allen Fieldhouse. Those high-profile matchups have prepared this squad to hit the ground running in the regular season.

Many fans were uncertain about this team heading into the year, but the unexpected additions of three players late in the offseason have changed the perception of KU for the better. Despite its No. 17 ranking in the AP Poll, most outlets consider this new-look group to be a true national title contender.



With so many mouths to feed in the offense, it is difficult to predict who will lead the way in the points column. Here are the five players who we project to carry the Jayhawks' scoring in 2026-27.

5. Melvin Council Jr.

While Council can be a frustrating offensive player at times because of his inconsistent outside shooting stroke, he showed in the exhibitions that he can provide a lot to this unit. He's coming off a season in which he averaged 12.7 points on heavy shot volume, as he attempted 15 or more shots in 10 different games.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) dribbles down court against Duke Blue Devils during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In an ideal situation, Council doesn't have to play 35 minutes a night as he did a year ago due to the improved backcourt depth, but he should still hover around the double-digit mark with his excellent finishing and aptitude for getting to the line.

4. Taylen Kinney

Whether it's in the starting lineup or off the bench, Kinney will have a substantial role in the offense. The 5-star freshman is a streaky scorer who isn't afraid to ruin his shooting percentage if it means keeping defenses on their heels.

In the loss to Duke, Kinney scored 14 points and took 15 shots, mixing in some great mid-range looks. As his freshman year goes on, he will continue to build on his confidence and find ways to put points on the board.

3. Trey Kaufman-Renn

There will be an adjustment period for Kaufman-Renn as he ramps back up to game speed, but the fact of the matter is that he is a dominant paint presence when active. The former Purdue star is just two years removed from averaging over 20 points in the Big Ten as the first option on a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.



TKR is probably the best post player a KU team has had since Hunter Dickinson, and it's no secret that Coach Self loves to utilize his big men. He'll have plenty of opportunities to clean up misses and score in the low post.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) after the game against Queens University of Charlotte Royals during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His numbers in November and December won't wow anybody by any means. But by the end of the season, Kaufman-Renn should be around 14 points per game, similar to his 2025-26 averages.

2. Tre White

After an offseason where he spent most of his time training with proven NBA players, White is a lot farther along than the majority of his teammates. He's hoping to replicate what he put together last year when he averaged 13.5 points per night and often had to fill in as the offense's first option.

Between his 40% percentage from beyond the arc and excellent free-throw shooting, White can score efficiently without needing much volume. He won't exactly light up the points department every game, but he is absolutely capable of giving you 20 or more points when his shot is falling.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) points down after making a three against Louisville Cardinals during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

White provides the Jayhawks with a veteran presence they didn't previously have before he joined the team last month. His experience and wisdom will go a long way in mentoring the younger guys.

1. Tyran Stokes

No matter how you spin it, Stokes will be the focal point of the Kansas offense during his freshman year. Not only is he showcasing his potential for NBA scouts, but his vast skill set forces defenses to focus on more than just his scoring.

During KU's three-game exhibition slate, Stokes got to the charity stripe 38 times, an average of nearly 13 free throws a contest. If Stokes is shooting that many free throws per game and making them at an efficient clip, he'll probably finish among the nation's top 10 in scoring.

Projected No. 1 pick Tyran Stokes in an exhibition loss to No. 2 Duke:



27 PTS | 7-17 FG | 2-7 3PT | 11-15 FT | 8 REB | 7 AST | 37 MIN pic.twitter.com/qbcvhSvcXa — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) October 25, 2026

Questions about his 3-point shot and efficiency persist, but Stokes is a dynamic offensive force who will be one of the best players in the country. He'll be looking to become the third Jayhawk this decade (Jalen Wilson, Darryn Peterson) to surpass 20 points per game in a total season.

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