How Kansas’ Darryn Peterson Can Rewrite the Narrative for Himself in March

Since the beginning of the regular season, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson has been harshly criticized by fans and media alike. The cramping issues that have forced him to miss 11 games and many second halves have not been viewed kindly by those who were eager to see him play.



The projected No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft has gone through some difficult moments this year, but he appears poised to make one last run with his team. He has appeared in the last seven games for the Jayhawks and is averaging over 30 minutes a night during that span.

The next handful of games could completely reshape Peterson's legacy as a Jayhawk if he helps them make a deep run in the tournament. Not only could many of the concerns about his durability fade, but he could change the narrative around him in Lawrence entirely.

What Does Darryn Peterson Need to Do to Change the Narrative?

The public discourse around Peterson's leg cramping situation runs deep. Media personalities from Jay Williams to Stephen A. Smith have criticized him on national television for missing games.



The primary concerns haven't necessarily been about his talent, but his lack of availability has even impacted his draft stock on some boards. While most scouts agree he is the most talented player in the class, some mock drafts have dropped him to No. 2 overall behind BYU's AJ Dybantsa solely because of injury concerns.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) speaks at a news conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

More than just injuries, some have questioned whether he has the killer mentality needed to be an NBA superstar and champion. Critics point to games he missed, like the Arizona matchup with flu-like symptoms, as reasons for concern.



In the next few games — hopefully three or more, at the very least — Peterson needs to show why the regular season shouldn't define him. Stringing together a few dominant performances against top-tier competition would go a long way in reshaping how he is viewed heading into June's draft.

For Kansas to be at its best, Peterson often needs to be a bit selfish. A contested jumper from him can be a higher-percentage shot than a slightly more open look from one of his teammates, simply because of his elite shot-making ability.

Bill Self says Darryn Peterson is ready to play his best ball of the year in March Madness. @WIBWsports #KUBball pic.twitter.com/lk4MViBD0v — Andrew Lind (@WIBWAndrew) March 19, 2026

He won't always be efficient, and he has seen his shooting percentages drop amid KU's rough patch. But none of that will matter if Peterson rises to the occasion as he did against Texas Tech down the stretch, when he buried two clutch threes to lead the Jayhawks to an upset win.



While Peterson had plenty of ups and downs in the regular season, those will quickly be forgotten if he delivers in March. That opportunity begins tonight against Cal Baptist, where he will be matched up with one of the nation's most prolific scorers in Dominique Daniels Jr.