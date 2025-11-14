How To Watch Kansas Basketball vs Princeton This Weekend
Kansas will continue its home stretch against Princeton before playing in the Champions Classic next week. Here's the time, TV information, and key stats on each team.
Kansas bounced back from its loss to North Carolina last week with a victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi when the Jayhawks headed back to Allen Fieldhouse.
They will now play their second consecutive game at home, this time against Princeton, one of the more competitive schools in the Ivy League.
This is the final tune-up game the team will play before taking on Duke in the Champions Classic, a key early-season matchup that could help or hurt KU's resume on Selection Sunday.
Here's all the information you should know if you're planning on tuning into the Kansas basketball game on Saturday afternoon.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Princeton
- Who: Princeton Tigers (2-1) at No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks (2-1)
- What: Fourth regular season game of the year for both teams and Kansas' third in Allen Fieldhouse
- When: Saturday, November 15 at 1 p.m CT.
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show is 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 12:30 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas opened the season ranked No. 19 and defeated Green Bay to start off the year, but it fell 87-74 to North Carolina in a true road game. The Jayhawks have since gotten back into the win column and are looking to move to 3-1. Princeton was blown out by 35 points by Akron in its first game of the year but has since won two games against Bucknell and John Jay to get above .500.
- Series history: The Jayhawks and Tigers have faced off twice in school history, but those meetings came within a three-year span. Princeton first traveled to Allen Fieldhouse in 1999 and suffered an 82-67 loss, while the Jayhawks made their way to Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton in 2001 for a 78-62 win. This will mark the third meeting all-time and the first in 24 years.
Meet the Coaches
- Mitch Henderson, Princeton: You likely remember Henderson from his team's magical run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament that featured wins over No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 7 seed Missouri. That was only his second March Madness appearance since taking over at the helm for Princeton in 2011, but the Tigers are consistently near the top of the Ivy League standings each year. He holds a 252-134 all-time record as head coach.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self took the Kansas job two seasons after these two schools last met, so it will be his first time coaching vs. Princeton. Last year, Self's Jayhawks defeated fellow Ivy League school Brown by 34 points in a commanding win.
