How To Watch Kansas Basketball vs Syracuse in Players Era Festival
Kansas and Syracuse are set to face off on the second day of the Players Era Festival this afternoon for each team's second matchup in the event.
The 18-school tournament produced some excellent games on Monday, perhaps the best being the Orange's overtime loss to title runner-ups and Big 12 favorite Houston. Meanwhile, KU defeated Notre Dame 71-61 in an exciting contest.
After last night's performance, the Jayhawks will not take this meeting lightly, especially with star freshman Darryn Peterson still out. You won't want to miss this game, so here is all the information on how to watch later today.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Syracuse
- Who: Syracuse Orange (4-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (4-2)
- What: Seventh regular season game of the year for Kansas and sixth regular season game for Syracuse
- When: Tuesday, November 25 at 2:30 p.m CT.
- Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena (17,157) in Las Vegas, NV.
- TV/Streaming: TNT (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show is 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 2 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas picked up its first victory over a power conference opponent yesterday following losses to North Carolina and Duke earlier this month. The Jayhawks started the season ranked No. 19 nationally but have since dropped out the rankings. Syracuse had played a relatively light schedule up until last night and nearly choked away a home game against Monmouth, but it has now proved it is capable of competing with some of the best teams in the country.
- Series history: Kansas and Syracuse are tied in the series history with three wins apiece. The most significant matchup was Syracuse's 2003 national championship victory over the Jayhawks. The winner of today's tilt will hold the all-time series lead for the time being.
Meet the Coaches
- Adrian Autry, Syracuse: Autry is in his third year at the helm at Syracuse and could be in for his best season yet. He has enjoyed some success with a 20-12 season in 2023-24 and a 38-32 record overall. Additionally, the Orange were picked ninth in the ACC preseason poll. They are led by Donnie Freeman and Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, so this could be the best year for the program under his guidance.
- Bill Self, Kansas: As Kansas' head coach, Self has a 1-1 record against Syracuse. He took the job exactly 14 days after the national championship loss and Roy Williams left for UNC. The lone regular-season loss he coached vs. the Orange was a 2008 overtime game in the O'Reilly Auto Parts CBE Classic.
