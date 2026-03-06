How to Watch Kansas vs K-State Basketball in Sunflower Showdown

For the second time this season, Kansas will face off against in-state rival Kansas State on the hardwood. The first time these two schools met in the Sunflower Showdown, the Jayhawks pounced on the Wildcats in the second half en route to an 86-62 blowout victory.



With the second rendition of the rivalry matchup taking place in Allen Fieldhouse, it will serve as Senior Day for KU and its regular-season finale. For those who are unsure of how to watch the contest this weekend, here is all the necessary information to know before tip-off.

How to Watch Kansas vs. K-State

Jan 24, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) I guarded by Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Who: Kansas State Wildcats (12-18, 3-14 Big 12) vs. No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6)

Final regular season game for both teams, the 18th conference game, and the second meeting between these teams this season When: Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m CT.

Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m CT. Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.

Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: CBS (To access link, CLICK HERE)

CBS (To access link, CLICK HERE) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 12:30 p.m.

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas has played to a 21-9 record through its first 30 contests in a season that has featured plenty of ups and downs. Although the Jayhawks hold marquee victories over schools like Arizona, Houston, and Iowa State, they have lost four of their last six games and three of their last four amid an unfortunate rut. But on the other hand, K-State has just been abysmal all season. It sits second-to-last in the Big 12 standings with a 3-14 conference record in what is shaping up to be its lowest win total since the 2020-21 campaign.

Meet the Coaches

Feb 28, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats interim head coach Matthew Driscoll yells at his team during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Matthew Driscoll, Kansas State: Driscoll took over at the helm in an interim role when the school fired Jerome Tang last month. Prior to this stint, Driscoll was the head coach at North Florida from 2009-2025. During his tenure, the Ospreys finished with a 248-264 overall record, including three regular season conference titles and one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015. Driscoll was also a longtime assistant at Baylor alongside Tang and was considered a close friend of his.

Driscoll took over at the helm in an interim role when the school fired Jerome Tang last month. Prior to this stint, Driscoll was the head coach at North Florida from 2009-2025. During his tenure, the Ospreys finished with a 248-264 overall record, including three regular season conference titles and one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015. Driscoll was also a longtime assistant at Baylor alongside Tang and was considered a close friend of his. Bill Self, Kansas: Self has historically dominated K-State over the years. He holds a 42-9 advantage versus the Wildcats since 2004, a record that would look much better if not for a few losses in Manhattan this decade.

Leading scorers

Kansas

G Darryn Peterson: 19.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 38.5 3PT FG%

G Tre White: 14.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 42.6 3PT FG%

C Flory Bidunga: 13.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 63.7 FG%

Kansas State