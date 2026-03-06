How to Watch Kansas vs K-State Basketball in Sunflower Showdown
For the second time this season, Kansas will face off against in-state rival Kansas State on the hardwood. The first time these two schools met in the Sunflower Showdown, the Jayhawks pounced on the Wildcats in the second half en route to an 86-62 blowout victory.
With the second rendition of the rivalry matchup taking place in Allen Fieldhouse, it will serve as Senior Day for KU and its regular-season finale. For those who are unsure of how to watch the contest this weekend, here is all the necessary information to know before tip-off.
How to Watch Kansas vs. K-State
- Who: Kansas State Wildcats (12-18, 3-14 Big 12) vs. No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6)
- What: Final regular season game for both teams, the 18th conference game, and the second meeting between these teams this season
- When: Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m CT.
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: CBS (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 12:30 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas has played to a 21-9 record through its first 30 contests in a season that has featured plenty of ups and downs. Although the Jayhawks hold marquee victories over schools like Arizona, Houston, and Iowa State, they have lost four of their last six games and three of their last four amid an unfortunate rut. But on the other hand, K-State has just been abysmal all season. It sits second-to-last in the Big 12 standings with a 3-14 conference record in what is shaping up to be its lowest win total since the 2020-21 campaign.
- Series history: Kansas holds a 207-97 lead in the all-time series that dates back to over 100 years ago. Saturday's contest will be the 304th meeting between these two schools. The Wildcats have not won in Allen Fieldhouse since January 2006.
Meet the Coaches
- Matthew Driscoll, Kansas State: Driscoll took over at the helm in an interim role when the school fired Jerome Tang last month. Prior to this stint, Driscoll was the head coach at North Florida from 2009-2025. During his tenure, the Ospreys finished with a 248-264 overall record, including three regular season conference titles and one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015. Driscoll was also a longtime assistant at Baylor alongside Tang and was considered a close friend of his.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self has historically dominated K-State over the years. He holds a 42-9 advantage versus the Wildcats since 2004, a record that would look much better if not for a few losses in Manhattan this decade.
Leading scorers
Kansas
- G Darryn Peterson: 19.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 38.5 3PT FG%
- G Tre White: 14.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 42.6 3PT FG%
- C Flory Bidunga: 13.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 63.7 FG%
Kansas State
- G PJ Haggerty: 23.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 49.4 FG%
- G Nate Johnson: 12.3 ppg, 4.7 apg, 2.3 spg, 39.6 3PT FG%
- G David Castillo: 10.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 35.1 3PT FG%
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04