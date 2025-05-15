If Dame Sarr Commits to Duke, Who Should Kansas Basketball Target?
Days after the college basketball world was convinced that Dame Sarr would commit to the Kansas Jayhawks, fans in Lawrence are now preparing for the worst-case scenario.
On3's Joe Tipton and many other reputable recruiting insiders believe that Duke made a late run at the Italian phenom following the rise of Cedric Coward's draft stock.
And now, Bill Self might need to go in a different direction.
Which players could Kansas target if Sarr pledges to the Blue Devils?
Darrion Williams
The leading target for Kansas appears to be Williams, one of the top players in the Big 12 this past season at Texas Tech.
Coming off a campaign where he averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and earned a First Team All-Big 12 nod, he is arguably the most sought-after transfer in the portal.
Williams is a proven star and would immediately make the roster a force to be reckoned with. The Jayhawks will continue to observe him from afar as he tests the waters at the NBA Draft Combine, but KU is considered a top option if he returns to college.
Tyran Stokes
While Stokes is technically in the next graduating class, there have been murmurs about the top-ranked 2026 recruit potentially reclassifying up a year, even with his mother denying the rumors.
The Louisville native visited Kansas in April and recently postponed his trip to Kentucky, which was scheduled for this month.
The coaching staff may look to work some magic with Stokes' eligibility in the absence of a Sarr commitment. But regardless of whether he reclassifies, the Jayhawks should firmly remain in the race to land Stokes.
Ivan Bogdanović
A Croatian guard with exceptional length, Bogdanović is an interesting prospect for the Jayhawks to monitor.
Kansas was recently linked to the 20-year-old, who played for the Montenegrin Basketball League and the ABA League in 2024-25.
Bogdanović moves incredibly well for his size, using his wingspan to shoot over smaller defenders and drive to the basket.
It goes without saying that Bogdanović is more of an unknown than Sarr, but if Bill Self is looking for an international prospect with a unique skill set, perhaps Kansas will look to unlock some of his potential.