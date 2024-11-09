KANSAS

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Kansas Basketball Survives 92-89 Scare from North Carolina

It wasn't without a fight, but on Friday night, the Jayhawks pulled out a big one at Allen Fieldhouse.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 8, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
On Friday night, Kansas basketball narrowly avoided an upset by No. 9 North Carolina in what has easily been the best game of this young college basketball season.

This matchup was hyped as a major showdown, and it didn’t disappoint. The Jayhawks came out strong, dominating early to lead 53-38 at halftime and extending their advantage to as much as 20 points.

Then came the second half—and things got rocky. Kansas struggled offensively and was outscored 51-39. The Tar Heels surged, even taking the lead with about five minutes remaining. But in the final stretch, the Jayhawks tightened up their defense, with Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo pushing hard to secure the win.

Dickinson tallied 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and three assists, while Mayo contributed an impressive 21 points on 7-for-14 shooting and added four assists.

In the closing moments, UNC had two timeouts but chose not to use them, opting for an Elliot Cadeau fadeaway three-pointer to tie the game at the buzzer. The shot missed, and Kansas held on for the victory.

On one hand, it’s encouraging to see Kansas show such resilience against a top-10 team. On the other, letting a 20-point lead slip away is a concern.

Regardless, the Jayhawks can hold their heads high as they come away with a hard-fought win.

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

