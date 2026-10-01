Kansas HC Bill Self Offers Glowing Praise for Returning Star Tre White

Last week, Kansas forward Tre White was granted a preliminary injunction in an Indiana court along with 96 other plaintiffs. He announced that he'd be returning to the Jayhawks for his final season of eligibility, though that status remains subject to the ongoing legal battle.

White is already back on campus and practicing with the Jayhawks. It hasn't taken long for him to grab the attention of Bill Self and his coaching staff.



During a brief meeting with reporters Wednesday, Self talked about what he's seen from White since he returned to the team. The Hall of Fame head coach believes he's a much-improved player from last year.

"He could have a great year. I think he’s better," Self said about White. "The game's easier to him. He shot it well this summer. He's just confident right now; he looks good."

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a busy offseason for the Dallas native, who was not selected in the 2026 NBA Draft but participated in multiple individual workouts with NBA teams. He then joined the Miami Heat's Summer League team, where he excelled with averages of 17.2 points and 5.8 rebounds across four contests.

Rather than pursuing his professional path with a G League contract or two-way deal, White opted to join the Indiana lawsuit in September to try and take advantage of the NCAA's new 5-in-5 rule. After spending the summer competing against future professionals, he'll now have an opportunity to bring that experience back to Lawrence and build on the level he reached last season.



As of right now, White doesn't count toward KU's 15 scholarship roster limit and is only a practice player until he begins his first class. The injunction he received makes him conditionally eligible until a trial takes place, but the ruling could be reversed when a final verdict is reached. The NCAA filed an emergency motion for a stay in the Indiana Court of Appeals earlier this week to try and expedite the process.

Although his eligibility remains a question mark, his talent on the court does not. White is an experienced 3-and-D wing who could significantly raise this Jayhawks roster's ceiling if he's playing as well as Self suggests he is.

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