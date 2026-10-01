Jayhawks Center Christian Reeves Could Be Ready Before Kansas’ Season Opener

When Kansas recruited big man Christian Reeves out of the transfer portal, Bill Self knew he had battled a shoulder injury the previous season. The senior transfer opted for labrum surgery in May, which clouded his timetable for the regular season.

Self was asked about a projected timeline for Reeves to be fully ready back in June, and he laid out a tentative date of Oct. 1. Today happens to be that day, but the fifth-year center isn't quite at full strength yet.



During a brief media appearance on Wednesday, KU's coach was questioned about where Reeves stood in his recovery. Self believes he's almost 100% and expects him to be completely healthy by the middle of October.

"I bet he's 90%," Self said. "I think he's close, but he can't get in a tussle or dive on the floor or anything like that. So he's still tentative, but he'll be full speed unless we have a setback, which we haven't. He'll be full speed by mid-October for sure, well before the start of the season."

Get to know → Christian Reeves 🏀



#32 | Center pic.twitter.com/tMk0DdYSbh — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) September 29, 2026

The good news is that Reeves hasn't suffered any setbacks that would push him further behind schedule. While he's still being cautious with physical activity, Self expects him to reach full speed well before the Jayhawks open the campaign.



The former Duke, Clemson, and Charleston 7-footer removed his sling in June and has looked to be in good shape in recent practice videos released by the social media team. There's a big difference between clips online and actually appearing in a college basketball game, but he's seemingly on the right track at this point.

Nov 4, 2024; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson center Christian Reeves (14) warms up before tipoff at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C Monday, November 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Reeves broke out at the College of Charleston last year, starting 18 of his 31 appearances while averaging 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. He was a third-team All-CAA selection and also made the conference's All-Defense team.



Late Night in the Phog is only two weeks away, and the regular season begins 32 days from now on Nov. 2 against Fordham. Nothing is set in stone yet, but there appears to be a good chance that Reeves is somewhat limited in the opener. If that's the case, returning junior Paul Mbiya would slide over to center and take the majority of the reps at the five.

We'll continue to provide updates on Reeves whenever we receive more information. It's worth noting that his absence could force Self's hand to use Keanu Dawes as a small-ball five during the non-Mbiya minutes.

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