Christian Reeves Injury Update: Kansas Center ‘Couple of Weeks Away’ From Being Cleared

To make up for the departure of Flory Bidunga this offseason, the Kansas Jayhawks pursued several big men in the transfer portal. In the end, they landed on Charleston transfer Christian Reeves in April.

When head coach Bill Self recruited Reeves to Lawrence, he was aware of a shoulder injury he played his senior season with. As a result, the medical staff performed labrum surgery on Reeves in early May, making it uncertain when he'd return to action for KU.



Reeves has been out of his sling since June, and at that point, Self's loose timeline had him being cleared for contact on Oct. 1. However, it appears that won't be the case as reported in a recent update from CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein.

According to Rothstein, Coach Self revealed that Reeves is still "a couple of weeks away" from being fully cleared, per his tweet on X yesterday. We're only a week away from Oct. 1, and "a couple" signifies at least two. Reeves may be progressing slower than initially anticipated.

Kansas' Christian Reeves (shoulder) is still a couple of weeks away from being fully cleared, per Bill Self.



Transfer from Charleston who averaged 11.1 PPG and 7.8 RPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 21, 2026

Standing at a towering 7-foot-2, 260 pounds, Reeves spent his first three collegiate seasons between Duke and Clemson, where he never averaged more than two points or rebounds per game. As a true senior, he transferred to Charleston, where he finished with career highs in nearly every category.



Reeves started 18 of the Cougars' 32 games and posted 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per night. One of his best qualities is his offensive rebounding, as he ranked No. 26 nationally in offensive rebounding rate according to KenPom by the end of the campaign.

Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Clemson Tigers center Christian Reeves (14) practices at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of Reeves' injury recovery and questions about whether he'll be successful now that he's back in a power conference, returning junior Paul Mbiya is the presumed starting center until further notice. The Jayhawks attempted to add more frontcourt depth this offseason by acquiring Serbian standout Mihailo Mušikić, but the overseas player is unlikely to be ruled eligible by the NCAA due to his age.

Considering Reeves hasn't practiced much with the rest of his teammates and isn't cleared for contact, it remains unclear what kind of role he'll have on the squad this season. The Jayhawks' first exhibition will come on Oct. 16 against Pittsburg State during Late Night in the Phog.

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