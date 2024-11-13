Former Kansas Center Joel Embiid Struggles in His Season Debut
Former Kansas center and current Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid made his season debut on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks (5-5) in the first NBA Cup action of the season for Philadelphia (2-8).
In a subpar performance for the one-time NBA MVP, Embiid played 26 minutes and finished with 13 points, three rebounds and five assists while struggling from the field (2-for-11).
Embiid is coming off a three-game suspension for shoving a columnist in the locker room after a 76ers game.
Prior to that suspension, Embiid hadn’t seen any in-game action due to a knee injury.
Now in his 11th NBA season (he missed his first two because of injuries), Embiid has put up tremendous numbers as a pro: 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
His biggest challenge has been staying healthy, as Embiid has never played more than 68 games in a season.
But in every season in which he has played 50 games or more, Embiid earned All-Star honors, In three of those seasons, he finished in the top two of MVP voting, winning the award once back in 2022-2023.
The loss to the Knicks left assured the Sixers of their worst 10-game start since the 2016-2017 campaign.
With Embiid’s return (and assuming the big man enjoys continued good health), Philadelphia can be more optimistic moving forward. But given Embiid's history and age (30), nothing is assured – and the team is already facing an uphill climb to battle back into the NBA playoff race.
On the second night of their back-to-back, the 76ers and Joel Embiid are set to face the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (12-0) in Philadelphia on Wednesday.