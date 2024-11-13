WATCH: Kansas Basketball's Flory Bidunga Soars Against Michigan State
Kansas’ freshman phenom Flory Bidunga provided a big spark for the Jayhawks on both ends of the floor in the first half against Michigan State on Tuesday.
A high flyer, Bidunga had already showcased his leaping ability in Kansas’ first two victories this season with three total blocks in only 28 minutes.
After checking in early in the first half, Bidunga wasted no time getting his fourth.
With the Jayhawks down 10-8, Michigan State forward Coen Carr drove on AJ Storr and hopstepped right outside the lane for a bunny. Just as Carr went up, Bidunga rotated off his man and elevated to volleyball spike Carr’s shot away.
Later in the first half, Bidunga once again showed off his athleticism, this time on the offensive side.
Lead guard Dajuan Harris drove down the lane, drew two Spartans and dropped it off to Bidunga, who took care of the rest with a massive two-handed jam.
But Bidunga still wasn’t done.
With less than 15 seconds left in the opening half, he got a seal on Coen Carr, and Dajuan Harris once more sent Bidunga a dime. This time, Bidunga snagged the beautiful entry pass before turning to posterize Spartans big man Carson Cooper.
Bidunga’s play in the first half helped Kansas carry a 30-24 lead into the break.