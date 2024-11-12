Kansas Basketball’s Dickinson and Mayo Capture Big 12 Player of the Week Awards
Just a week into the college basketball season, and Kansas basketball stars Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo are already snagging some early-season honors.
On Monday, the Big 12 handed out its weekly awards, with Dickinson being named Player of the Week and Mayo sharing Co-Newcomer of the Week—recognition well-earned after both players helped Kansas keep its No. 1 ranking.
Dickinson, the preseason favorite for Big 12 Player of the Year, put up solid numbers, averaging 18 points and 8 rebounds as the Jayhawks cruised to a 2-0 start. His big moment came in Kansas’s intense 92-89 win over No. 9 North Carolina, where he dropped 20 points and 10 rebounds—one of just three 20-10 performances against a ranked team so far this season.
With the game on the line, Dickinson scored the last three points, including a clutch basket and a free throw in the final seconds to secure the win.
Mayo, a senior transfer from South Dakota State, also delivered for Kansas.
In the win over the Tar Heels, Mayo led the team with 21 points, along with five rebounds and four assists. He and Dickinson teamed up for the final seven points of the game, with Mayo’s layup tying it up at the 1:44 mark.
His season opener was a homecoming to remember in Lawrence, where he hit five of eight from beyond the arc to score 19 against Howard.
With the Champions Classic and Michigan State up next, Kansas fans will be counting on these two to keep the momentum going.