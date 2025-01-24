Kansas Basketball: Elite Houston Guard Brushes Off Allen Fieldhouse Intensity
When Houston visits Allen Fieldhouse to take on Kansas Basketball, the Jayhawks’ raucous student section and historic home-court advantage will undoubtedly be in full force.
However, Cougars guard L.J. Cryer isn’t letting the noise get to him.
“Noise is noise at the end of the day. The game is played within the 94 feet, we just gotta keep it that way,” Cryer said. “Focus on the guys that are on the floor. It’s five on five, not five versus the 40,000 that they got.”
Cryer’s comments reflect a no-nonsense mindset as Houston prepares for one of its toughest road games of the season. The junior guard has been a key contributor for the Cougars, averaging 13.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
Houston comes into the game with an 11-game win streak and a reputation for thriving in high-pressure environments, but Cryer’s remarks suggest the Cougars aren’t worried about facing the deafening atmosphere that makes Allen Fieldhouse one of the toughest venues in college basketball.
As Cryer and the Cougars prepare to face the noise, the Jayhawks will aim to remind Houston why playing at Allen Fieldhouse is a uniquely daunting task.
Whether the noise stays "just noise" or becomes an overwhelming force may define the outcome of this top-tier Big 12 showdown.