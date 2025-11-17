Kansas Basketball Ranking: Where Jayhawks Landed in AP and Coaches Poll
On Monday afternoon, both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Sports Coaches Poll were released for the third week of the college basketball season.
Following a week of two victories without Darryn Peterson on the court, the Kansas Jayhawks made a slight jump in both rankings. But where did Bill Self's group land this week?
Kansas' AP Top 25 Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 24
Kansas leaped one spot in the rankings from No. 25 to No. 24, still leaving it on the verge of being unranked. The Jayhawks sit behind Houston (No. 2), Arizona (No. 4), BYU (No. 9), Texas Tech (No. 15), and Iowa State (No. 16) in the Big 12, making it the sixth-ranked team in the conference.
At the start of the preseason, KU was ranked No. 19, but its preseason ranking slipped once it lost to North Carolina on the road. While Kansas picked up victories over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Princeton last week, that was not enough to get the Jayhawks back into their initial ranking.
Kansas' USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 23
The Coaches Poll had Kansas ranked No. 24 last week, so just like the AP Top 25, it went up one spot following last week's pair of wins.
Just like the AP Top 25, Kansas is also the sixth-ranked team in the conference in the Coaches Poll.
Kansas On SI Verdict
These rankings were never going to change much with a couple of easy wins against tune-up opponents.
The real test to boost the Jayhawks' national ranking will come on Tuesday in the Champions Classic against Duke, though the Jayhawks are playing with the odds stacked against them.
The Blue Devils are ranked No. 5 nationally and could be taking on KU without Peterson, who continues to work his way back from a hamstring/cramping injury. If he isn't able to suit up tomorrow, the Jayhawks could be in danger of losing by double digits.
Not only would it give KU its second loss in the first five games, but it could also potentially drop them outside of the AP Top 25 in next week's edition, depending on how significant the margin of loss is.
While this matchup won't mean much in the long run, a victory would be huge for KU's resume in March. Fans should continue to monitor Peterson's injury status leading into the hours before tip-off in case of any updates.