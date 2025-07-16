Top-Ranked 2026 Point Guard Taylen Kinney Schedules Kansas Visit
Bill Self has been attacking the 2026 recruiting trail head-on in recent days.
After he and his assistants watch dozens of prospects on the AAU circuit, the Jayhawks confirmed official visits with several talented rising seniors.
One of them is 6-foot-1 point guard Taylen Kinney, who is reportedly set to begin a trip to Kansas starting Aug. 22.
The Newport, Kentucky, native is ranked No. 11 overall and the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 class by 247 Sports.
Kinney plays for Rod Wave Elite in Overtime Elite, where he averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds this past season on 55.6% shooting, according to OTE's website.
He is known for his quick first step off the dribble and facilitating ability, though scouts have noted his outside shooting stroke is still a work in progress.
Kinney’s recruitment is wide open, so Kansas getting the first official visit on his long list of trips is a promising sign.
He has already taken visits to Kentucky and Louisville and is scheduled to check out Indiana (Aug. 29), Oregon (Sep. 6), Texas (Sep. 12), and Arkansas (Sep. 26) following his stop in Lawrence.
"Bill Self, he’s a great coach. He’s got a national championship. I really wanna see what they do with DP (Darryn Peterson) this year," Kinney said about Kansas.
It was previously unclear when Kinney would make it to KU's campus, but now that date is locked in for late August.
As one of the top playmakers in the country, Kinney would be a massive addition to Self's 2026 recruiting class if he ultimately chooses the Jayhawks.