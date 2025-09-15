Kansas Basketball Recruiting: Placide Twins To Make Decision This Week
A pair of Kansas basketball recruiting targets are set to make their college decision later this week.
Standout twin brothers Gavin and Gallagher Placide will be announcing their college commitment on Thursday, Sept. 18, on the CBS YouTube Channel at 2:45 p.m. CT.
They are choosing between Kansas, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, NC State, and Wake Forest.
The incoming seniors at Faith Family Academy - Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas, are an intriguing duo.
Gavin is the more highly touted brother, ranking No. 52 overall in 247 Sports’ Composite Rankings for the 2026 class. He is a 6-foot-9 forward with fluid offensive movements who can score in a variety of ways.
Gallagher projects as a more defensive-oriented prospect at 6-foot-8, as he is not quite as polished on the offensive end. He comes in at No. 110 in the sites' composite rankings.
Regardless, both are extremely talented recruits who are expected to come as a package deal wherever they commit.
The twins previously played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, before transferring to their new high school, giving them local ties to the Jayhawks.
They were offered by KU in July and eventually embarked on an official visit to Lawrence starting Aug. 25 before taking ensuing trips to LSU, Wake Forest, and Mississippi State.
Déjà Vu of a Former Kansas Basketball Duo?
Right away, KU fans might be reminded of former Jayhawks Marcus and Markieff Morris when reading about the Placide brothers.
Like the Morris twins, the Gallaghers are lengthy forwards who can rebound, defend, and score. The Morris brothers were some of the most exciting players to watch under Bill Self, starring on elite Kansas squads like the 2010–11 team.
Comparing the Placides to that level of talent may be a stretch this early in their high school stage, but they could certainly become very impactful players at the next level.
Still, the coaching staff has seemingly shifted its attention elsewhere after hosting the twins on an official visit last month.
The Jayhawks are awaiting the decision of top-ranked point guard Taylen Kinney, who announces his commitment in two weeks, and they’ll soon host other major targets like 5-star phenoms Tajh Ariza and Ethan Taylor on official visits.
For that reason, it seems unlikely that Self and Co. will reel in a commitment from either Placide twin, though it would definitely be a pleasant surprise.