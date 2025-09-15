Kansas Basketball Recruiting: Placide Twins To Make Decision This Week

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: The Placide Twins are set to announce their college decisions live on the CBS College Basketball YouTube Channel on September 18th, at 3:45 p.m. ET.



Finalists: Florida State, LSU, Kansas, Mississippi State, NC State, and Wake Forest.



