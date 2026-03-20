Kansas Basketball: Revisiting Jayhawks’ History as No. 4 Seed Under Bill Self

The Kansas Jayhawks enter this year’s NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed taking on No. 13 Cal Baptist in San Diego, California, for their first round matchup. It’s the fourth time that KU has been a No. 4 seed under head coach Bill Self in his 23 years at the helm.

It’s a seeding that’s not exactly been kind to the Jayhawks over the years compared to their performance as a higher seed. Here’s a look at where KU finished in the past under Self.

2004 – Elite Eight

This was Self’s first NCAA Tournament appearance with KU after taking over for Roy Williams who left for North Carolina in the spring of 2003.

He inherited a talented group from Williams with a quartet of juniors featuring Aaron Miles, Wayne Simien, Keith Langford, and Michael Lee. He also had senior Jeff Graves and a talented freshman named J.R. Giddens.

KU had no problem defeating No. 13 University of Illinois Chicago in the first round and was given a gift with their next two matchups. Their second round opponent No. 12 Pacific University upset No. 5 Providence in the first round and then No. 9 seed UAB upset No. 1 Kentucky in the second round.

The Jayhawks handled Pacific and then throttled UAB in the Sweet 16 by a score of 100-74. They looked in prime position to reach the program’s third consecutive Final Four until running into No. 2 seed Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets beat the Jayhawks 79-71 in overtime and would finish as national runner-up that season.

2006 – First Round

In one of the most stunning upsets in KU postseason history, the Jayhawks lost to No. 13 seed Bradley 77-73 in the first round of the 2006 NCAA Tournament. It was the second consecutive year that KU had lost in the first round after losing to No. 14 seed Bucknell the season prior.

The Kansas roster was talented but young and experienced. Outside of seniors Jeff Hawkins and Christian Moody, the team was led by a group of underclassmen featuring sophomores Russell Robinson, Darnell Jackson and Sasha Kaun, along with freshmen Mario Chalmers and Brandon Rush.

They faltered that year but eventually became national champions in 2008 with their historic overtime win over Memphis.

2019 – Second Round

After beating No. 13 Northeastern in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the Jayhawks ran into a buzzsaw with No. 5 seed Auburn in the second round. The Tigers handled KU from start to finish and ended up winning 89-75.

KU wasn’t full strength with center Udoka Azubuike injured and Lagerald Vick absent from the team. Junior Dedric Lawson did all he could with 25 points and 10 rebounds, but the surrounding cast just wasn’t able to do enough to help secure a win.

2024 – Second Round

KU floundered entering the 2024 NCAA Tournament with multiple injuries to key players such as Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson. They also lost four of their last five games entering the tournament, and it showed in their performance in the Big Dance.

The Jayhawks narrowly beat No. 13 Samford in the first round (93-89) but then got demolished by No. 5 Gonzaga by a score of 89-68 the next round.

It was a disappointing end to a very disappointing season for the Jayhawks that year.