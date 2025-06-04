Kansas Basketball Schedules Home-and-Home Series with UConn
The Kansas Jayhawks will welcome a fellow blue blood into their house later this year as KU and UConn have announced a home-and-home matchup starting in December this year.
It was announced Wednesday that the Jayhawks will face off against the Huskies on Dec. 2 inside Allen Fieldhouse (time and television yet to be announced). In return, KU will travel to Storrs, Connecticut, for the rematch sometime during the 2026-27 season.
This will be the second time in recent years that Kansas has welcomed UConn to Lawrence as the two schools faced off in December 2023 as part of that year’s Big 12-Big East Battle. The Jayhawks won the exciting, back-and-forth contest against the reigning champions by a score of 69-65. The Huskies would go on to win the national championship again later that year.
This is sure to be another fun game to watch as both UConn head coach Dan Hurley and Kansas head coach Bill Self will almost certainly each have a top-25 squad heading into the contest.
For Kansas, all eyes will be on how freshman phenom Darryn Peterson and sophomore Flory Bidunga match up against a talented Huskies team led by senior (and likely preseason All-American) Alex Karaban and junior Solo Ball.
Kansas has never lost to UConn as the Jayhawks hold a 4-0 all-time record against the Huskies. They’ll look to make it 5-0 later this year during what is likely to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire Kansas basketball season.