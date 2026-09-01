Kansas Basketball Stacks Another Visitor Onto Packed September Recruiting Slate

The Kansas basketball program continues to add to its already crowded September recruiting slate, as another highly touted prospect is expected to make a trip to Lawrence.



According to 247 Sports recruiting analyst Eric Bossi, top-100 guard Parker McDaniel is set to embark on an official visit to Lawrence the weekend of Sept. 11-12. He is the third expected visitor on campus for those days.

Top-100 ranked guard Parker McDaniel of @AssaultSouthern and @SCP_Hoops will take unofficial visits to Kansas (9/11-12), Washington (9/25-26) and Oklahoma (10/17) this Fall. https://t.co/CqC0h6hkAL pic.twitter.com/8C8hYytfO4 — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) August 31, 2026

Parker McDaniel Set to Visit Kansas

A 6-foot-3, 170-pound wing, McDaniel has been skyrocketing up the recruiting rankings in recent months. Kansas offered him in June, and he has garnered interest from several other Power 5 programs.

McDaniel is entering his junior year at South Central Prep in Bigby, Oklahoma. According to 247 Sports, he is the No. 96-rated player among the nation's rising juniors and the No. 15 shooting guard in his class.

His skill set closely resembles that of current KU guard Luke Barnett. He's a tremendous movement shooter who excels from beyond the 3-point line and has a quick, fluid release on his jump shot.



McDaniel holds offers from more than a dozen Division I programs and is receiving interest from other Big 12 schools, such as Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

In addition to his trip to KU, McDaniel is scheduled to visit Washington two weeks later and Oklahoma in October. He joins Class of 2027 standouts Malachi Jordan and Jalen White as expected visitors during the Sept. 11-12 weekend.

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