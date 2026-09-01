Kansas Basketball Stacks Another Visitor Onto Packed September Recruiting Slate
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The Kansas basketball program continues to add to its already crowded September recruiting slate, as another highly touted prospect is expected to make a trip to Lawrence.
According to 247 Sports recruiting analyst Eric Bossi, top-100 guard Parker McDaniel is set to embark on an official visit to Lawrence the weekend of Sept. 11-12. He is the third expected visitor on campus for those days.
Parker McDaniel Set to Visit Kansas
A 6-foot-3, 170-pound wing, McDaniel has been skyrocketing up the recruiting rankings in recent months. Kansas offered him in June, and he has garnered interest from several other Power 5 programs.
McDaniel is entering his junior year at South Central Prep in Bigby, Oklahoma. According to 247 Sports, he is the No. 96-rated player among the nation's rising juniors and the No. 15 shooting guard in his class.
His skill set closely resembles that of current KU guard Luke Barnett. He's a tremendous movement shooter who excels from beyond the 3-point line and has a quick, fluid release on his jump shot.
McDaniel holds offers from more than a dozen Division I programs and is receiving interest from other Big 12 schools, such as Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
In addition to his trip to KU, McDaniel is scheduled to visit Washington two weeks later and Oklahoma in October. He joins Class of 2027 standouts Malachi Jordan and Jalen White as expected visitors during the Sept. 11-12 weekend.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04