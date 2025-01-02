Kansas Basketball Takes a Massive Hit in ESPN BPI Rankings
Kansas basketball suffered a tough blow on Tuesday night, falling to a depleted West Virginia team 62-61 at Allen Fieldhouse in their Big 12 opener.
The loss wasn’t just a hit to the team’s morale—it also sent the Jayhawks tumbling in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI).
ESPN BPI - Kansas Snapshot
- Rank: No. 9 (down four spots)
- BPI Rating: 18.3
- Offense Rating: 8.2
- Defense Rating: 10.1
- Projected Record: 21.7-9.3
- Projected Conference Record: 12.7-7.3
- Chance to Win Conference: 13.4%
- Remaining Strength of Schedule: 44th toughest
The Mountaineers, missing key contributors like Tucker DeVries and Amani Hansberry, were expected to struggle against a Jayhawks team ranked No. 7 in the nation. Instead, West Virginia pulled off a surprising upset, and Kansas never led in the game.
A Need for Urgency?
Kansas now finds itself with questions to answer. The offense, led by stars like Zeke Mayo, needs more consistent support from its role players. Defensively, the Jayhawks have to tighten up, particularly in critical moments, as evidenced by Flory Bidunga's late foul that led to West Virginia's game-winning free throw.
At 9-3 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 play, the Jayhawks are far from out of contention.
However, with a projected 13.4% chance of winning the conference, the margin for error is shrinking fast. Kansas will need to regroup quickly to avoid further setbacks as the competition in the Big 12 heats up.