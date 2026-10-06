Kansas Freshman Luke Barnett Continues to Garner Praise From Jayhawks

The Kansas basketball program's freshman class is headlined by top-ranked recruit Tyran Stokes, but other first-year players are expected to make an impact as well. One of them is former Mater Dei High School standout Luke Barnett.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wing has quickly earned the trust of KU's coaching staff this offseason. He was called one of the "nicest surprises" on this roster a couple of months ago by head coach Bill Self.



As the regular season nears, Barnett continues to receive rave reviews around the team. CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein echoed this with a recent tweet he posted with intel from people closely connected to the program.

Well embedded moles in Lawrence continue to rave about Kansas freshman Luke Barnett.



Going to be a factor in the Jayhawks' rotation because of his shooting ability.



A name to monitor in the Big 12. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 6, 2026

This report only confirms what we've been hearing about Barnett all offseason and should make fans even more excited to see the sharpshooter play. Many people view him as the best spot-up shooter on the entire squad right now.

Coming out of high school, Barnett was the No. 125-ranked player in the country and a consensus 4-star prospect by 247 Sports. He left Mater Dei with an illustrious career, scoring a single-game high of 55 points in a tournament game as a junior and breaking the school's all-time scoring record with 2,244 points across four years.



While Barnett was touted for his outside shooting when he was recruited, he has become a much more well-rounded player since arriving on campus. The coaching staff has praised him for his improved defensive ability and ball-handling skills.

Mater Dei’s Luke Barnett shoots a layup during the CIF-Southern Section Div. 2 semifinals on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. The Scorpions won 57-52. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As deep as KU's backcourt is, there are some concerns about how it will shoot the ball from beyond the arc. Melvin Council Jr. is a huge addition to the guard room, though his 3-point shooting is below average. Fellow freshmen Stokes and Taylen Kinney also have yet to put their outside shots on display at the collegiate level.

This is an area where Barnett can make a major difference due to what he contributes offensively. Even if he only plays a chunk of minutes per night, hitting a couple of big threes can completely swing the momentum of a game.

There are a lot of mouths to feed among KU's wings, but it sounds like Self is confident enough in Barnett to give him early-season minutes. He's shaping up to be a potential breakout candidate and a name to follow moving forward.

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