Kansas Basketball Flips Former Columbia Commit Atticus Richmond

The Kansas basketball program added to its 2026-27 roster on Saturday afternoon. Bill Self and the Jayhawks landed a commitment from high school recruit Atticus Richmond days after he wrapped up his official visit to KU's campus.

A graduating senior at the Newman School in Boston, Massachusetts, Richmond was previously committed to Columbia, but passed up an opportunity to receive an Ivy League degree for a spot on Kansas' roster. He initially pledged to the Lions on scholarship over an offer from Lehigh.



Listed at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, Richmond is a forward who is unranked across all recruiting outlets and is filling out one of the squad's final roster spots. Following the acquisition of Radford transfer Dennis Parker Jr. earlier this week, the Jayhawks now have two holes to fill over the next few months.

Richmond reportedly averaged 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for his school as a senior. He is a fiery player who will likely not see any meaningful minutes, but could serve as a strong locker room presence.

As KU insider Mike Vernon pointed out on X, Richmond grew up a KU fan as a Chicago native. His father, brother, and many others in his family are all alumni of the university, and he should be even more well-liked knowing he passed up an opportunity for playing time at the Division I level to attend the school he rooted for as a child.



This is the second addition of walk-on-caliber players from the New England area since the offseason began. Richmond should occupy a role similar to Grant Mordini, likely serving as a developmental bench piece rather than a regular contributor.