Kansas opened its quest for a championship in the Players Era 8 Tournament with a statement victory over the hometown UNLV Rebels. The Jayhawks surpassed the century mark for this first time this season, coming out victorious in a 102-77 blowout.

It was all KU from the jump, as it led by 20 at the end of the first half and never looked back. As a team, the Jayhawks shot 62.5% from the field and had four of its five starters finish in double figures.



The only blemish to come from an otherwise fantastic night was the concerning injury to Tyran Stokes, who went down with a leg injury in the second half. Assuming he can go the next two games in the tournament, though, the Jayhawks appear poised for a memorable week in Vegas. Here are four instant observations we gathered from the win.

4. Jayhawks Got Going Early

Kansas started this game about as hot as humanly possible. The team sank its first 10 shot attempts and 16 of its first 17. It didn't take long for fans to realize how this one was going to end.

We'll link this tweet from Jeff Borzello to put into perspective how incredible this really was:

Ridiculous first half from Kansas offensively vs. UNLV:



- 55 points (40 in the first 10:33)

- Made 16 of their first 17 shots

- Had 44 points before missing their second shot

- 80% from the field

- 23 fast-break points

- 11-for-11 on layups/dunks pic.twitter.com/Tbu4cK4Lnx — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 18, 2026

Although the Jayhawks came back down to earth later in the first half, the first 10 or so minutes of the contest were simply riveting to watch, and they still managed 55 points in the half. This is going to be a difficult team to defeat if they can set the tone early like today.

3. UNLV Looked Completely Overmatched

After the Jayhawks blew out Kentucky last week, we posted an article questioning whether Kansas really played that well or if the Wildcats were that bad. Today's win felt like a similar story.

There's no doubt that the Jayhawks were better than the Rebels in every facet of the game, and the talent gap was glaring. Josh Pastner's group doesn't possess the caliber of athletes needed to successfully pull off the full-court presses and other defensive schemes they were trying to implement.

Nov 17, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV head coach Josh Pastner looks on in the first half against Kansas at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it was missed zone assignments or defensive breakdowns, UNLV struggled to execute its game plan. Should the Jayhawks put on a similar show tomorrow, though, it'll be difficult to deny the sheer talent this team has.

2. Leroy Blyden Enjoys His Best Game at KU

In his second consecutive game in the starting lineup with Melvin Council Jr. sidelined, Leroy Blyden Jr. continued to flourish. He finished with a game-best 23 points, 15 of which came in the first half, adding six assists and two steals. However, the most impressive detail was that he didn't miss a single shot on eight attempts (three from beyond the arc).



The most impressive sequence of the night for the Toledo transfer came in the first half. Blyden escaped pressure from UNLV's full-court press, splitting two defenders and breaking a pair of ankles. Running at full speed, he tossed an alley-oop to big man Christian Reeves, who emphatically slammed it down.

It was as close to a perfect night as a player could have. Blyden has made a strong case to remain in the starting five even after Council comes back and the Jayhawks return to full strength.

1. Kansas’ Next Opponent Faces a Tall Task

We won't find out who the Jayhawks face next until later tonight when West Virginia and Auburn square off. Regardless of who comes out on top, it's safe to say that their next opponent will have their hands full.

Kansas may be ranked No. 11 in the country right now, but it looks as good as anyone in the nation. Self and his players have punched their ticket to the semifinal and can potentially face Houston or Florida in the Players Era final.

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