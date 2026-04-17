Kansas Fans React on Social Media to Bryson Tiller Committing to Missouri

Earlier today, former Kansas forward Bryson Tiller became one of the most disliked people in the state of Kansas. It was already well known that he wouldn't be returning to Lawrence when he entered his name into the transfer portal, but he completed one of the most shocking moves in recent memory by committing to cross-state rival Missouri.



It's one thing to leave for a new opportunity, and the Jayhawk faithful typically won't hold grudges just because a player departs. When you land with your former school's arch-nemesis, though — a program with over a century of deep-rooted hatred — it becomes an entirely different story.

Tiller had to know that the moment he chose MU, he would become a polarizing figure. If he made the move with hopes to draw attention, it certainly worked, as he is now a hot topic across KU social media circles.



Jayhawk fans were not shy to express their thoughts on Tiller's decision on X. It doesn't sound like he'll be forgiven anytime soon.

Kansas Fans Feel Betrayed by Bryson Tiller’s Decision

We don't blame KU fans for feeling this way about Tiller. It was a move unlike anything we've seen before, and one that felt like a major betrayal.

The “Once a Jayhawk always a Jayhawk” maxim is over if guys are really going to go from KU to our biggest and most hated 135-year-old rival. — Jayhawk Talk (@JayhawkTalk) April 16, 2026

Should be illegal to flip schools in the Border War.



Lock for the All-Traitor Team. https://t.co/3Ucw6GZ9Jd — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) April 16, 2026

Bryson Tiller if the Allen Fieldhouse student section didn’t have a banner performance against Arizona pic.twitter.com/u6jbohA2O2 — Colby (@cl_all_day) April 16, 2026

the guy who got benched in the big 12 tournament for being soft has proven it in high pressure moments 😂 https://t.co/cOwYy6Dinf — . (@RoyalsPlsWin) April 16, 2026

Missouri fans, who likely didn't watch Kansas at all outside of one game think they know more about Tiller because of "numbers". I watched him regularly get cooked defensively, frequently looking lost on that end. He also wasn't a good rebounder for his size. https://t.co/jDznhY0zRN — Shark (@BShark5) April 16, 2026

Tiller Won’t Have to Wait Long Before Encountering the Jayhawks

Many fans were quick to point out that Tiller will now be playing on the other side in the final edition of the renewed Border Showdown in Kansas City this December. KU fans in attendance that day will make sure to give Tiller the loudest boos of his career.

JUST IN: Kansas forward Brsyon Tiller announces he is transferring to Mizzou.



Let the Border War smack talk begin. — Greg Dailey (@GregDaileyNews) April 16, 2026

Imagine Tyran Stokes dunking on Bryson Tiller in Kansas City. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) April 16, 2026

Tiller is the first KU player to transfer directly to Missouri, underlining just how much the dynamic is shifting in college athletics. Former Mizzou forward Parker Braun technically transferred to the Jayhawks three years after playing for the Tigers two years prior, though that situation was a bit unique since he is the brother of KU legend Christian Braun.

Was Tiller's Upgrade a Replacement?

A few hours before Tiller announced the news, Kansas landed its first transfer of the 2026 cycle in former Utah standout Keanu Dawes. Some social media reactions suggested that he is an improvement over Tiller at the power forward position.

Comparing the players last year, KU upgraded, and in a big way. Tiller has three years of eligibility left and tons of upside, but it’s hard to argue that Dawes isn’t an upgrade at this point in their careers. https://t.co/1RGqmLuq9c — Rock Chalk Blog (@RockChalkBlog) April 16, 2026