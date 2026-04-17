Kansas Fans React on Social Media to Bryson Tiller Committing to Missouri
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Earlier today, former Kansas forward Bryson Tiller became one of the most disliked people in the state of Kansas. It was already well known that he wouldn't be returning to Lawrence when he entered his name into the transfer portal, but he completed one of the most shocking moves in recent memory by committing to cross-state rival Missouri.
It's one thing to leave for a new opportunity, and the Jayhawk faithful typically won't hold grudges just because a player departs. When you land with your former school's arch-nemesis, though — a program with over a century of deep-rooted hatred — it becomes an entirely different story.
Tiller had to know that the moment he chose MU, he would become a polarizing figure. If he made the move with hopes to draw attention, it certainly worked, as he is now a hot topic across KU social media circles.
Jayhawk fans were not shy to express their thoughts on Tiller's decision on X. It doesn't sound like he'll be forgiven anytime soon.
Kansas Fans Feel Betrayed by Bryson Tiller’s Decision
We don't blame KU fans for feeling this way about Tiller. It was a move unlike anything we've seen before, and one that felt like a major betrayal.
Tiller Won’t Have to Wait Long Before Encountering the Jayhawks
Many fans were quick to point out that Tiller will now be playing on the other side in the final edition of the renewed Border Showdown in Kansas City this December. KU fans in attendance that day will make sure to give Tiller the loudest boos of his career.
Tiller is the first KU player to transfer directly to Missouri, underlining just how much the dynamic is shifting in college athletics. Former Mizzou forward Parker Braun technically transferred to the Jayhawks three years after playing for the Tigers two years prior, though that situation was a bit unique since he is the brother of KU legend Christian Braun.
Was Tiller's Upgrade a Replacement?
A few hours before Tiller announced the news, Kansas landed its first transfer of the 2026 cycle in former Utah standout Keanu Dawes. Some social media reactions suggested that he is an improvement over Tiller at the power forward position.
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A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04