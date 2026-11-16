Kansas’ Gamble To Let Flory Bidunga Walk Has Paid Off So Far
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Many Kansas basketball fans criticized Bill Self and his coaching staff for letting Flory Bidunga walk in the offseason to Louisville. Despite winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore in Lawrence, Bidunga departed to play for Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals this year.
As dominant as Bidunga is on the defensive end, he has always been very one-dimensional offensively. His inability to stretch the floor and his limited post game made him a liability at times.
Most outlets regarded Bidunga as a top-three portal entrant in the country, if not the best. However, Cardinal fans are starting to feel the frustration the Jayhawk faithful felt a season ago. The No. 10-ranked Cardinals suffered a 20-point blowout to a mediocre Memphis squad yesterday, and Bidunga's showing in the loss has left a sour taste in the mouths of UL fans.
Bidunga scored seven points on inefficient 3-for-9 shooting, failing to block a shot and almost fouling out. Memphis' 98-point outburst certainly doesn't strengthen Bidunga's case as one of the nation's best defenders.
Did Flory Bidunga’s Departure Benefit Kansas Long-Term?
While the Congo native did a lot of great things for the Jayhawks during his tenure, his production didn't justify the reported price tag for him on the open market. Multiple sources revealed that Kelsey and the Louisville program paid Bidunga approximately $5 million to jump ship and join the Cardinals.
Louisville's NIL collective may be better funded than KU's, but that's still an exorbitant amount for a player with his limitations. Rather than allocating an enormous portion of its NIL budget to one player, Kansas was able to build a more balanced roster with several contributors.
Paying Bidunga his rumored asking price would have prevented Christian Reeves from coming over via the transfer portal and potentially forced Paul Mbiya to head elsewhere. Furthermore, KU wouldn't have had nearly as many resources to spread around after committing so much money to Bidunga and top-ranked freshman Tyran Stokes.
In the end, the Jayhawks were able to acquire a much more polished and experienced big man in Trey Kaufman-Renn. He hasn't even spent an entire month with his current team, yet "TKR" has looked like one of the best players in the Big 12 Conference and is serving as a veteran presence for younger players like Stokes and Taylen Kinney.
Things couldn't have possibly worked out better for Coach Self in the end. He was able to land an All-American-caliber frontcourt player weeks before the season began, likely at a discounted NIL cost due to Kaufman-Renn's unique situation. That also allowed KU to retain some of its promising talent and bolster its depth.
Bidunga clearly has no regrets about leaving Kansas, as evidenced by his comments about not wanting to "waste a year" in Lawrence. Right now, KU fans have to feel vindicated after warning Louisville about what they were getting.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04