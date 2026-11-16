Many Kansas basketball fans criticized Bill Self and his coaching staff for letting Flory Bidunga walk in the offseason to Louisville. Despite winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore in Lawrence, Bidunga departed to play for Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals this year.

As dominant as Bidunga is on the defensive end, he has always been very one-dimensional offensively. His inability to stretch the floor and his limited post game made him a liability at times.



Most outlets regarded Bidunga as a top-three portal entrant in the country, if not the best. However, Cardinal fans are starting to feel the frustration the Jayhawk faithful felt a season ago. The No. 10-ranked Cardinals suffered a 20-point blowout to a mediocre Memphis squad yesterday, and Bidunga's showing in the loss has left a sour taste in the mouths of UL fans.

We gave Flory Bidunga 6m to be the worst center in the country — L1C4 (@LouisvilleMad3) November 15, 2026

Bidunga scored seven points on inefficient 3-for-9 shooting, failing to block a shot and almost fouling out. Memphis' 98-point outburst certainly doesn't strengthen Bidunga's case as one of the nation's best defenders.

Did Flory Bidunga’s Departure Benefit Kansas Long-Term?

While the Congo native did a lot of great things for the Jayhawks during his tenure, his production didn't justify the reported price tag for him on the open market. Multiple sources revealed that Kelsey and the Louisville program paid Bidunga approximately $5 million to jump ship and join the Cardinals.

Louisville's NIL collective may be better funded than KU's, but that's still an exorbitant amount for a player with his limitations. Rather than allocating an enormous portion of its NIL budget to one player, Kansas was able to build a more balanced roster with several contributors.



Paying Bidunga his rumored asking price would have prevented Christian Reeves from coming over via the transfer portal and potentially forced Paul Mbiya to head elsewhere. Furthermore, KU wouldn't have had nearly as many resources to spread around after committing so much money to Bidunga and top-ranked freshman Tyran Stokes.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40), right, speaks at a news conference as guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks on ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the end, the Jayhawks were able to acquire a much more polished and experienced big man in Trey Kaufman-Renn. He hasn't even spent an entire month with his current team, yet "TKR" has looked like one of the best players in the Big 12 Conference and is serving as a veteran presence for younger players like Stokes and Taylen Kinney.

Things couldn't have possibly worked out better for Coach Self in the end. He was able to land an All-American-caliber frontcourt player weeks before the season began, likely at a discounted NIL cost due to Kaufman-Renn's unique situation. That also allowed KU to retain some of its promising talent and bolster its depth.

Bidunga clearly has no regrets about leaving Kansas, as evidenced by his comments about not wanting to "waste a year" in Lawrence. Right now, KU fans have to feel vindicated after warning Louisville about what they were getting.

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