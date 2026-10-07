Former Kansas Center Flory Bidunga Explains Why He Transferred From Jayhawks

The Kansas basketball roster underwent a massive transformation this offseason. After losing superstar freshman Darryn Peterson to the NBA Draft, Bill Self also had to compensate for the loss of one of the nation's best big men.

Flory Bidunga entered the transfer portal shortly after the 2025-26 campaign ended, and he'd later commit to the Louisville Cardinals. KU had a difficult time making up for his departure in the summer, bringing in former Charleston big man Christian Reeves and relying on a jump from Paul Mbiya.



As the new season approaches, Bidunga was among Louisville's representatives at this year's ACC Basketball Tipoff, the conference's version of a media day. He spoke to reporters and gave them several in-depth answers.

However, things got a bit awkward when Steve Reed of the Associated Press asked him why he decided to leave KU. There are definitely some interesting things to take away from his response.

"Kansas is a great school, great coaches," Bidunga said. "Shoutout Coach Self, one of the best ones ever. It wasn't bad blood or anything, I still love him, I still care about him. I want them to be great and to be successful. I don't know, I feel like I just didn't want to waste a year."

I asked Louisville big man Flory Bidunga, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season, why he would transfer from Kansas to play for coach Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals in the ACC. His response: pic.twitter.com/kk5dhnq77w — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 6, 2026

At first glance, Bidunga was clearly flustered by the question and didn't want to misspeak, so his words should be taken with a grain of salt. Regardless, the phrase "waste a year" certainly feels somewhat backhanded.

Flory Bidunga on Why He Left Kansas: ‘Didn’t Want to Waste a Year’

The Congo native opened his collegiate career in a reserve role behind Hunter Dickinson as a freshman. He entered the portal in 2025 but would soon return to the university with a new NIL contract.

In the end, it turned out to be a positive decision for both parties. Bidunga took home the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award as a sophomore, averaging 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and a conference-best 2.6 blocks per night.



However, when he entered the transfer portal a second time, he didn't make his way back to Lawrence. The 6-foot-9 shot blocker pledged to Louisville for a reportedly lucrative NIL agreement that KU couldn't come close to matching.

"Obviously, I came here to Louisville, and I also have a great coach here," he continued. "I feel like we can do something great with Pat Kelsey. I loved my time being in Kansas for two years, but I guess I just wanted to see something else. I don't know."

Oct 6, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals Flory Bidunga speaks to the media at the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I personally don't feel Bidunga meant any disrespect by his comments, and he's correct to feel the way he does. The Jayhawks were bounced out of the NCAA Tournament in the first weekend of both years he played with them, and going to the Cardinals will give him the fresh start he wanted.

That doesn't change the boos bound to come his way two weeks from now, though. Jayhawk fans won't be giving him a warm welcome when he comes back to Allen Fieldhouse on Oct. 21, when Kansas and Louisville partake in a preseason exhibition. In the new age of the transfer portal, the phrase "once a Jayhawk, always a Jayhawk" doesn't necessarily apply to everyone.

Considering KU fans didn't hesitate to boo Dickinson upon his return to the Phog a year ago (and all he ever did was show love to the school), don't expect Bidunga to receive any cheers, either.

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