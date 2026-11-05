Kansas’ Trey Kaufman-Renn Is Ahead of the Curve in One Important Area

Many fresh faces made their debuts in a Kansas basketball uniform on Monday as the Jayhawks rolled to a 95-65 victory over Fordham. It was a feel-good win for KU as it picked up the program's 54th consecutive home-opening win at the mecca of college basketball.

While fans had already seen most of the team in action during its three-game exhibition slate in the preseason, Monday marked the first time Trey Kaufman-Renn took the floor in the crimson and blue. He received a loud ovation from the Allen Fieldhouse crowd when he stepped onto the hardwood and did not disappoint.



Despite a modest output of nine points, five rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench, the 24-year-old's experience was immediately apparent. He was a steady veteran presence and displayed a great grasp of the Jayhawks' scheme for someone who has spent less than a month with his current teammates.

Kaufman-Renn remains with the second unit as he continues to work on his conditioning before joining the starting five. However, during head coach Bill Self's postgame press conference, he identified an area where TKR actually is ahead of the rest of the roster.

"He's calling out what play to run," Self stated. "We only got in a few plays that everybody knows, and he's calling out what to run without me calling it out. So, you don't see that very often from four or five men doing that, especially ones who have been here for two weeks. He's really smart."

First bucket as a Jayhawk for TKR!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nv86tNXyN2 — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) November 3, 2026

Having spent five seasons at Purdue, a premier school in the Big Ten Conference, Kaufman-Renn is among the most seasoned players in the locker room along with Tre White. He was a starter on Matt Painter's 2023-24 Boilermakers that made a national title game. Kaufman-Renn alone has advanced past the first weekend of March Madness more times than the entire Jayhawks roster combined.

Self was also asked where Kaufman-Renn stands physically as he ramps back up to game speed. He admitted that the big man has a ways to go before he can handle a full workload, but Self remains encouraged by his progress.

"I think it's better, but he had to come out of the game a couple of times," Self responded. "It's not obviously where it needs to be. He's probably another week or two away from being where he could play maybe 30 minutes in a game."

Nov 2, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (9) waits to be subbed in against the Fordham Rams during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It speaks volumes about Kaufman-Renn's IQ and pure understanding of basketball to get acclimated to an unfamiliar system and playbook so quickly. He was actively calling plays out on the defensive end and is serving as a vocal leader on the court.



All of these qualities are only a bonus for an incredibly skilled forward who once averaged 20 points per game at a prestigious university. Assuming he stays eligible the entire season, Kaufman-Renn could be a major difference-maker for the Jayhawks.

"When he gets comfortable and we know how to play with him, I think you'll see a guy that we can really appreciate being a total team guy. He just knows how to play," Self concluded.

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