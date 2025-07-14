Kansas Jayhawks Basketball: 5 Things to Know for July 14
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are entering a pivotal stage of the offseason, especially on the recruiting trail.
This is everything you need to know about KU basketball entering the third week of July.
5. Controversial Addition to TBT Alumni Team
Billy Preston, who never appeared in a game for Kansas and was linked to the FBI's past investigation into the program, is the latest addition to JHX Hoops, the Jayhawks’ alumni team in The Basketball Tournament (TBT). Other players on the roster include former Jayhawks like David McCormack, Zeke Mayo, Lagerald Vick, and more. No. 2 seed JHX kicks off TBT on July 19 at 3 p.m. CT against No. 7 seed OffDaHook.
4. KJ Adams' Role on Coaching Staff Revealed
As he rehabs back from the torn Achilles he sustained in KU's season-ending loss to Arkansas, KJ Adams will serve as a video assistant on the coaching staff for the 2025-26 season. Coach Self initially broke the news that Adams would join the staff last month, and it sounds like Adams will be helping with a bit of everything.
3. Kevin McCullar Erupts in NBA Summer League
Former Jayhawk and current New York Knicks guard Kevin McCullar was a man on a mission during Sunday's summer league contest. Despite NY falling short to the Celtics, the 2024 second-round pick scored a game-high 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting in an incredible offensive showing. Entering his second year in the NBA, McCullar could carve out a role with the Knicks this upcoming season.
2. 2026 Guard Taylen Kinney to Visit KU
Over the weekend, On3 insider Joe Tipton reported that top-15 2026 recruit Taylen Kinney plans to take a trip to Lawrence in the near future. The highly touted point guard joins phenom Caleb Holt as a 5-star recruit who is in the midst of scheduling a visit with the Jayhawks.
1. More New Targets on the 2026 Recruiting Trail?
The biggest storyline this week centers around the recruiting trail. Self and his staff have been busy evaluating some of the top talent in the 2026 and 2027 classes, making frequent stops at the Adidas 3SSB Boys Palmetto Road Championships.
Among the names they watched were Brandon McCoy, Jordan Smith Jr., Bryson Howard, Arafan Diane, the aforementioned Holt, and several others. McCoy, ranked No. 3 nationally, might be the next elite prospect to rise on KU’s recruiting board. He recently shed light on where Kansas stands in his recruitment during an interview.