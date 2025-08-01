Kansas Jayhawks Basketball News: Five Things to Know for August 1
August is underway, meaning we are nearly three months from the regular season opener for the Kansas basketball team.
While football is the talk of the town in Lawrence right now, the KU coaching staff is staying active on the recruiting trail lately. Here's everything Jayhawk fans should know heading into the new month.
5. Canadian Guard Nginyu Ngala Signs NLI
In case it flew under your radar, Kansas recently added Laurentian University point guard Nginyu Ngala to its 2025–26 roster. The 5-foot-10 sharpshooter signed his NLI last week, becoming the 13th scholarship player on this season's squad.
4. Kansas Gaining Traction With 2026 4-Star Recruit
4-star recruit Billy White III remains a target for Kansas as his recruitment continues to gain momentum.
He previously expressed interest in visiting Lawrence in mid-August and recently discussed his recruitment in an interview with On3 (subscription required). White fits the mold of an NBA-caliber 3-and-D wing, making him an appealing prospect for Bill Self’s system.
3. Bill Self Joins Jon Rothstein on Podcast
Coach Self recently joined CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein on 'Inside College Basketball Now' to cover a number of topics.
He discussed the outlook of the 2025–26 roster, the anticipated impact of freshman Darryn Peterson, and even addressed the possibility of who might succeed him once his coaching career comes to an end.
MORE: Bill Self Makes Bold Claim About Kansas Freshman Darryn Peterson
2. Top-20 Recruit Locks in Official Visit Date
5-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. has officially scheduled his visit to Kansas for Nov. 2–4, confirming the trip with 247 Sports after initial speculation.
Rippey is ranked as the No. 2 point guard and a top-20 overall prospect in the 2026 class. He will visit NC State the following week.
1. International Center Recruit Makes Trip to Lawrence
The Jayhawks hosted elite 2027 prospect Sayon Keita on Monday for the first stop of his six-school tour.
A 7-foot center from Mali, who currently plays for FC Barcelona, is a strong reclassification candidate to the 2026 class and is drawing attention from top national programs. Keita showcased his upside at the NBA Academy Games and could emerge as one of the highest-rated big men in his class once recruiting sites begin to rank him.