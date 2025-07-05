KANSAS

Kansas’ Darryn Peterson Works Out With Renowned NBA Skills Trainer

Trainer Chris Brickley posted a video of him and Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson working together in a practice gym.

Joshua Schulman

Huntington Prep gaurd Darryn Peterson, right, drives to the basket against Richmond Heights guard Demaris Winters Jr. during the first half of a basketball game in the Canton Play-By-Play Classic at Canton Memorial Field House, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Canton, Ohio.
Huntington Prep gaurd Darryn Peterson, right, drives to the basket against Richmond Heights guard Demaris Winters Jr. during the first half of a basketball game in the Canton Play-By-Play Classic at Canton Memorial Field House, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
As his freshman season draws near, Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson is one of the most lauded guard prospects in recent history.

It is widely expected that his first year in Lawrence will be his last, and a new workout clip is only adding to the hype.

In a recent video posted by NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley, Peterson is seen drilling threes and attacking defenders in live reps.

Brickley, one of the most respected personal trainers in the sport, posted the workout with the caption:

"#1 Projected Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft! Darryn Peterson stays hungry, stays humble and stays getting better!!"

The nearly two-minute video gave Jayhawk fans a glimpse of Peterson’s shot-making and iso game.

The projected No. 1 overall pick in ESPN’s early 2026 mock draft, it is no surprise that he is already training at the NBA level.

Brickley, a former Louisville walk-on and New York Knicks intern, has worked with everyone from LeBron James to Joel Embiid. Peterson joins a long list of one-and-done stars who trained with Brickley before entering the league.

At 6-foot-5 with elite scoring instincts, he will be expected to lead the Jayhawks back to national contention in 2025-26.

Even though KU's roster features several experienced pieces from the transfer portal, Peterson’s development could make or break KU’s season. His talent is undeniable, and now he is surrounding himself with the best resources to maximize it.

