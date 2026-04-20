Kansas Lands Toledo Transfer Leroy Blyden Jr.: What He Will Bring to KU
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Despite a worrisome first few weeks in the transfer portal, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are beginning to heat up on the recruiting trail. On Sunday morning, Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. became the second player to commit to KU in the past week.
A native of Detroit, Blyden is an incoming sophomore who spent his first collegiate season at Toledo. He earned All-MAC honors as a freshman, averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds en route to winning MAC Freshman of the Year.
Blyden stands at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, and is the presumed replacement for Melvin Council Jr. at the point guard position. He is ranked the No. 86 overall player and No. 17 point guard in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
What Leroy Blyden Jr. Will Bring to Kansas
Although he is a bit undersized for a traditional lead guard, Blyden is an explosive athlete with one of the quickest first steps you'll see. He's capable of playing off the ball or serving as a facilitator, evidenced by his 4.5 assists per game and fewer than two turnovers.
One thing Blyden brings that KU has severely lacked in recent years is an effective perimeter shot. He shot 40.7% from 3-point range on high volume this past season, knocking down 2.3 per game.
Blyden's outside scoring will quickly become one of his most appealing traits for fans. It should be a welcome sight after watching opposing teams sag off Dajuan Harris and Council Jr. over the past several seasons.
While nothing is guaranteed, a player of Blyden's caliber will likely step into a starting role right away with the Jayhawks. He is expected to share the floor with incoming freshman Taylen Kinney, forming what could be a high-octane, fast-paced backcourt.
Playing hard-nosed defense is a requirement under Coach Self, and Blyden does exactly that. He averaged 1.8 steals per game last year and uses his quickness to get into passing lanes and strip ball handlers.
Overall, this is an excellent addition in the transfer portal, and it's encouraging that the program was able to land him over other suitors like St. John's, where he also took a visit. He now joins Utah transfer Keanu Dawes as Kansas continues to build its portal class.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04