Kansas Lands Toledo Transfer Leroy Blyden Jr.: What He Will Bring to KU

Despite a worrisome first few weeks in the transfer portal, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are beginning to heat up on the recruiting trail. On Sunday morning, Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. became the second player to commit to KU in the past week.

NEWS: Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. has committed to Kansas, Brandon Grier and Rob Murphy of Equity Sports told DraftExpress.



MAC Freshman of the Year averaged 16.5 points and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 40% from 3.



Second portal pickup for Bill Self after Keanu Dawes. pic.twitter.com/NqLPyTFs59 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 20, 2026

A native of Detroit, Blyden is an incoming sophomore who spent his first collegiate season at Toledo. He earned All-MAC honors as a freshman, averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds en route to winning MAC Freshman of the Year.



Blyden stands at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, and is the presumed replacement for Melvin Council Jr. at the point guard position. He is ranked the No. 86 overall player and No. 17 point guard in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.

What Leroy Blyden Jr. Will Bring to Kansas

Although he is a bit undersized for a traditional lead guard, Blyden is an explosive athlete with one of the quickest first steps you'll see. He's capable of playing off the ball or serving as a facilitator, evidenced by his 4.5 assists per game and fewer than two turnovers.



One thing Blyden brings that KU has severely lacked in recent years is an effective perimeter shot. He shot 40.7% from 3-point range on high volume this past season, knocking down 2.3 per game.

Blyden's outside scoring will quickly become one of his most appealing traits for fans. It should be a welcome sight after watching opposing teams sag off Dajuan Harris and Council Jr. over the past several seasons.

Mar 14, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) dunks against the Akron Zips during the first half of the men’s Mid-American Conference Championship at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While nothing is guaranteed, a player of Blyden's caliber will likely step into a starting role right away with the Jayhawks. He is expected to share the floor with incoming freshman Taylen Kinney, forming what could be a high-octane, fast-paced backcourt.



Playing hard-nosed defense is a requirement under Coach Self, and Blyden does exactly that. He averaged 1.8 steals per game last year and uses his quickness to get into passing lanes and strip ball handlers.

Overall, this is an excellent addition in the transfer portal, and it's encouraging that the program was able to land him over other suitors like St. John's, where he also took a visit. He now joins Utah transfer Keanu Dawes as Kansas continues to build its portal class.