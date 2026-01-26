Kansas Overlooking Illinois Basketball Star Keaton Wagler Stings More by the Day

It’s not often that a top-end, local talent from the Sunflower State escapes from the area without at least an offer from the Kansas Jayhawks, but that is exactly what happened with Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler.

The 6-foot-6 Shawnee, Kansas, native has been an absolute star for Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and the No. 9 ranked Fighting Illini this year. He’s averaging an incredible 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season – helping lead Illinois to a 17-3 record and a second place standing currently in the Big Ten Conference.

This weekend, Wagler had the best game of his college career so far with a 46-point performance in the Illini’s big win at No. 4 Purdue on Saturday (88-82). Wagler was 13-of-17 from the field and drained a mind-boggling nine 3-pointers.

The 46 points scored are the most ever by an Illinois freshman and the second most all time in program history. It was also the most points scored by a visiting player in the history of Mackey Arena.

Wagler has now scored in double figures in 12 straight games dating back to Dec. 6, and he’s scored in double figures in 17 of Illinois’ 20 games this season.

His performance this year has now put him firmly in the conversation of becoming a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft this June.

Missed opportunity

There’s no easy way to put it: Kansas head coach Bill Self and his staff missed big on Wagler last year.

247Sports ranked Wagler as a four-star prospect and the No. 1 player in Kansas in the 2025 class coming out of high school. As a senior, he averaged 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game as he led Shawnee Mission Northwest High School to their second consecutive 6A state championship.

He was named the 2025 Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year and Kansas Class 6A Player of the Year for his efforts. But despite his many accolades at the high school level, he somehow never received an offer from Kansas.

KU wasn’t the only local school to overlook Wagler, as Kansas State and Missouri both failed to extend a scholarship offer. However, KU is the top dog when it comes to college basketball in the Kansas City region, and for them to not even extend an offer to a player of Wagler’s capabilities seems like a big gaffe in hindsight to their local recruiting strategy.

Even though Kansas had landed a generation talent at shooting guard already with a commitment from Darryn Peterson, and even though they now have to balance recruiting through the transfer portal and the high school ranks, Wagler is the type of player that KU can’t afford to overlook in the future.