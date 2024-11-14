Kansas Basketball Signs Four-Star Forward Samis Calderon
Four-star small forward Samis Calderon, the No. 67-ranked player in the Class of 2025, according to 247 Sports, simultaneously announced his commitment to and signing with Kansas on Wednesday.
Calderon, originally from Brazil, has been playing for Cold Hearts, an Overtime Elite squad based out of Atlanta.
At 6-foot-8, with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and a wiry-strong 200-pound frame, Calderon is a long and bouncy athlete (38-inch vertical) who has exceptional open-court speed.
Calderon excels in transition, where his physical attributes stand out, but he also has shown early promise as a perimeter shooter.
On the other end, Calderon combines a high motor with that rangy athleticism to give coach Bill Self and his staff a player to mold who has the potential to be a lockdown defender at multiple positions. That's a trait that tends to translate very well from college to the pros.
In Cold Hearts' only contest of the early season, Calderon put up 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, highlighted by two dunks and one 3-pointer.
Calderon, who turns 20 in December, is older and more physically mature than most other recruits in his class, making him one of the more college-ready prospects available.
Calderon joined Darryn Peterson, 247 Sports No. 3 overall recruit, as the only signees for Kansas’ Class of 2025 cycle. But even with only that duo on the way, the Jayhawks' recruiting class is currently ranked 18th in college basketball.