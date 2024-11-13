How Zeke Mayo Was the Difference in Kansas Beating Michigan State
No. 1 Kansas (3-0) held off Michigan State (2-1) in a 77-69 victory in the first game of the State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader.
While star center Hunter Dickinson was excellent with 28 points and 12 rebounds, he wasn’t the most valuable Jayhawk on Tuesday night.
It was senior guard Zeke Mayo.
Now, you may be thinking:
But he only had six points.
That is true.
Mayo didn’t put up 21, as he did on Friday night against North Carolina. In fact, he struggled to find any scoring rhythm, going 2-for-8 from the field.
Although he certainly didn’t scorch the nets on Tuesday, he made his presence felt elsewhere.
Mayo snagged 10 boards, turning a few of them up-court instantly to create transition buckets for his teammates.
Between facilitating on the break and delivering pretty pocket passes to Dickinson in the halfcourt, Mayo also dished out seven assists.
His rebounding and passing were undeniably impressive, but they weren’t what ultimately decided the outcome.
It was his defense.
Coming into this game, Michigan State's star guard Jaden Akins was averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Mayo was tasked with slowing down Akins – and more than rose to the occasion.
As Mayo shadowed Akins all over the court, constantly denying him and forcing him out of Michigan State’s offensive action, the Spartans' offensive catalyst struggled to get any open looks, let alone make himself available to catch the ball.
When Akins was able to get a shot off, he found the nylon only once, finishing 1-for-8 from the floor, with just two points, one rebound and no assists.
After Mayo’s first two offensive performances to open the season, he has made it clear that he can score. But it was Tuesday's six-point performance against the Spartans that was even more encouraging in terms of what he can deliver for the Jayhawks in the coming months.
Moving forward – especially when his shot inevitably begins to drop again – Mayo could be the X-factor in determining just how successful a season this can be for Kansas.