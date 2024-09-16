Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Impresses with 43-Point Game Against Carlos Boozer’s Twins
AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class according to 247 Sports and a major Kansas basketball recruiting target, showcased his immense talent on Sunday at the AVANCE at L'ATTITUDE Basketball Classic.
Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound senior at Utah Prep, capped off his performance with an impressive 43 points in the championship game held in San Diego.
Despite his scoring outburst, Dybantsa’s efforts weren’t enough to secure a victory for Utah Prep, as they fell 95-76 to Columbus High School (Fla.).
Leading the way for Columbus were five-star twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who combined for a massive 72 points. The Boozer brothers are the sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.
Where Do the Jayhawks Stand in the AJ Dybantsa Recruiting Sweepstakes?
READ MORE: Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class
Dybantsa, widely regarded as one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, named Kansas among his top seven schools in August. The list also includes BYU, Auburn, UNC, Kansas State, Alabama, and Baylor.
Kansas has a history of landing elite talent, including No. 1 overall recruits like Andrew Wiggins in 2013 and Josh Jackson in 2016.
Dybantsa recently visited Lawrence on September 6, and reports suggest the visit went well.
His potential addition would further bolster Kansas’ recruiting legacy under Bill Self and provide the program with yet another top-tier talent.
If he commits, he could join a long list of elite players who have helped Kansas maintain its status as a national powerhouse.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?
Can AJ Dybantsa Become the Next Great Kansas Jayhawk?
Kansas Jayhawks Target Five-Star Recruit AJ Dybantsa: Latest Recruitment Updates