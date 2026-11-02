Will Tre White, Melvin Council, and Trey Kaufman-Renn Play in Kansas’ Season Opener?

The Kansas basketball team is set to kick off its 2026-27 campaign tonight in a home matchup against Fordham. It will serve as a tune-up before the Jayhawks partake in the Champions Classic versus Kentucky next week.

This feels like an insignificant contest since KU already played a pair of marquee matchups in preseason play, but it is still the first one that counts. Fans have been waiting all offseason to watch this group play in a real game together.



The biggest question facing this KU squad is the status of a trio of newcomers to the roster. Tre White, Melvin Council Jr., and Trey Kaufman-Renn were unexpected late additions over the past month when it looked like the offseason had come to an end.

As the Jayhawks' season opener approaches, here's the latest on those three players who were granted eligibility.

Status of Tre White, Melvin Council Jr., Trey Kaufman-Renn vs. Fordham

In KU's three-game exhibition slate, White and Council suited up every game. They both came off the bench for the first scrimmage win over Pittsburg State, but then started the ensuing two against Louisville and Duke.

However, Kaufman-Renn did not participate in any of the preseason. He was actually brought on board days after the first exhibition, and Bill Self cited his lack of conditioning as a reason why he couldn't appear in a live game.

When Self last spoke to the media, it sounded like he had some reservations about Kaufman-Renn's eligibility process and would wait to officially determine his status. Regardless, he later said that the plan was indeed for him to make his debut tonight.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) takes a drink after being subbed out Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against the Houston Cougars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kaufman-Renn's situation is noticeably different than the other two players in that regard. Whereas White and Council have court orders that protect their eligibility should the NCAA want to punish Kansas for playing them — White through the Indiana court case and Council in a separate lawsuit — the same cannot be said for TKR. His preliminary injunction is a bit more complex than those two, which is why Self has remained cautious.

As for White and Council, there is nothing signaling that they won't take the court today. Considering they've been with the team a bit longer and already have experience competing at the university, it can be safely assumed they are good to go.

Kaufman-Renn playing is far from a sure thing, but given where his conditioning is, fans shouldn't expect him to see more than a handful of minutes anyway.

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