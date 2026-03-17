Kansas vs Cal Baptist Spread: Opening Betting Lines for Round of 64

After the NCAA Tournament's first-round matchups were announced on Selection Sunday, sportsbooks began releasing odds across the bracket. Kansas opened as a significant betting favorite over its opponent, No. 13 seed Cal Baptist.



The Lancers, who went 25-8 in the regular season under Rick Croy, upset Utah Valley in the WAC championship game to clinch a bid to the Big Dance. However, they are tasked with a tough opponent this weekend to kick off the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

What is the line ahead of game day on Friday? Here is what we know about the betting information so far.

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks mascot on the court between play during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Kansas vs. Cal Baptist Betting Outlook

Spread: Kansas -14.5, Cal Baptist +14.5

Moneyline: Kansas -1250, Cal Baptist +740

Over/Under: 137.5 points

Every team in the field of 68 is on upset watch, as that is simply the nature of March Madness. But right now, Vegas appears confident in the Jayhawks' ability to come out of this showdown victorious.



This marks the ninth time this season that KU enters a game as a double-digit favorite. In those contests, it is 7-0 and has covered the spread in five of seven.

There have been instances of the Jayhawks faltering in tricky road environments, but for the most part, they have handled opponents they are superior to on neutral courts and at home. The Lancers rank just outside the top half of the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, though they boast a top-50 defense nationally.

In games where Cal Baptist is a double-digit underdog in 2025-26, it is 1-1 against the spread. The only Quad 1 game it played this year came against BYU in December, where it lost 91-60 to the Cougars.



Even if the numbers suggest Kansas is the best pick against the spread, anything can happen in March. Cal Baptist is led by the WAC's leading scorer, Dominique Daniels Jr., one of the most prolific bucket-getters in the country who should single-handedly be able to keep the game within reach for the Lancers.

Bill Self and Kansas Have Historically Dominated the Round of 64

Since taking over the program 23 years ago, head coach Bill Self has dominated in the Round of 64. After being bounced from the first round in two of his first three seasons at the helm, the Jayhawks advanced to the second round or deeper in every year from 2007 until 2025.



Dating back to his days at Tulsa and Illinois, Self holds an all-time record of 23-3 in the Round of 64. It is safe to say that he has done quite an impressive job avoiding first-round upsets for the most part.

Meanwhile, CBU is playing in its first March Madness tourney in program history. The odds could not be stacked against the Lancers more.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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