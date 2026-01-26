Kansas Receives Highest AP Top 25 Nod of the Season Amid Hot Stretch

The past couple of weeks have completely redefined the feeling around the Kansas basketball program. Despite being unranked just two weeks ago in the Jan. 12 edition of the AP Top 25, the Jayhawks have now reached a season-high mark with voters.



Following a 2-0 week that featured wins over Colorado and Kansas State, Bill Self's group jumped from No. 19 to No. 14. KU has climbed 11 spots in just 14 days during its incredible run.

AP Top 25 (Jan. 26)

1. Arizona

2. UConn

3. Michigan

4. Duke

5. Nebraska

6. Gonzaga

7. Michigan State

8. Iowa State

9. Illinois

10. Houston

11. Texas Tech

12. Purdue

13. BYU

14. Kansas

15. Arkansas

16. North Carolina

17. Virginia

18. Vanderbilt

19. Florida

20. Louisville

21. Saint Louis

22. Clemson

23. Alabama

24. Miami (Ohio)

25. St. John's

It was not long ago that Kansas was sitting outside the top 25. The Jayhawks opened Big 12 play with a rough stretch that included disappointing road losses to UCF and West Virginia.



However, the team has completely flipped the script since that defeat in Morgantown. The turnaround began with a dominant blowout win over previously No. 2-ranked Iowa State, followed by another home drubbing of Baylor.

The most impressive aspect of KU's recent surge has been its success away from Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks marched into Boulder and defeated Colorado without Bill Self, who missed the game due to his hospitalization last week, then followed it up by winning in Bramlage Coliseum for the first time since 2022.

Jan 24, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks on during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Now sitting at 15-5 with the third-most difficult strength of schedule in the country, analysts have begun to buy into this group. Even when Darryn Peterson has been sidelined by lingering injury issues, the Jayhawks have consistently shown up in big games.



Self and Co. have a chance to continue climbing the rankings in the coming days. They will enjoy a full week of rest before BYU comes to Lawrence in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

That contest will feature projected top NBA Draft picks Peterson and AJ Dybantsa facing off for the first time since high school. It is expected to be one of the most-watched games of the college basketball season and will mark the first College GameDay appearance at Allen Fieldhouse this year.



The 17-2 Cougars would be one of the strongest wins on KU's resume to date, making it imperative for the Jayhawks to defend home court. Doing so could push them even closer to the top 10 in next week's rankings.