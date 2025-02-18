Kansas Basketball: KenPom Projects the Jayhawks' Path to Season’s End
The Kansas Jayhawks are entering the final stretch of the 2024-25 college basketball season with a projected record of 21-10 overall and 12-8 in the Big 12, according to KenPom, the widely-respected analytics system.
The Jayhawks currently sit in a competitive position in the Big 12 standings, and every game counts as they gear up for the postseason.
Here’s a breakdown of KenPom’s predictions for Kansas’ remaining games.
How Will Kansas Basketball Finish the Season? KenPom Projections
Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Kansas vs. BYU (Away)
- Projected Score: Kansas 74, BYU 73
- KenPom Win Probability: 51%
Saturday, Feb. 22 – Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (Home)
- Projected Score: Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 64
- KenPom Win Probability: 94%
Monday, Feb. 24 – Kansas vs. Colorado (Away)
- Projected Score: Kansas 74, Colorado 65
- KenPom Win Probability: 78%
Saturday, Mar. 1 – Kansas vs. Texas Tech (Home)
- Projected Score: Kansas 73, Texas Tech 71
- KenPom Win Probability: 58%
Monday, Mar. 3 – Kansas vs. Houston (Away)
- Projected Score: Kansas 61, Houston 70
- KenPom Win Probability: 20%
Saturday, Mar. 8 – Kansas vs. Arizona (Home)
- Projected Score: Kansas 75, Arizona 72
- KenPom Win Probability: 61%
With a projected 21-10 record, Kansas would finish as a mid-tier Big 12 team and likely secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, with the most likely seed being No. 4.
