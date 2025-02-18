KANSAS

Kansas Basketball: KenPom Projects the Jayhawks' Path to Season’s End

Is there a light at the end of the tunnel for Bill Self's squad?

Mathey Gibson

Dec 31, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurt Townsend react during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks are entering the final stretch of the 2024-25 college basketball season with a projected record of 21-10 overall and 12-8 in the Big 12, according to KenPom, the widely-respected analytics system.

The Jayhawks currently sit in a competitive position in the Big 12 standings, and every game counts as they gear up for the postseason.

Here’s a breakdown of KenPom’s predictions for Kansas’ remaining games.

How Will Kansas Basketball Finish the Season? KenPom Projections

Jayhawks
Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) defends Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Kansas vs. BYU (Away)

  • Projected Score: Kansas 74, BYU 73
  • KenPom Win Probability: 51%

Saturday, Feb. 22 – Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (Home)

  • Projected Score: Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 64
  • KenPom Win Probability: 94%

Monday, Feb. 24 – Kansas vs. Colorado (Away)

  • Projected Score: Kansas 74, Colorado 65
  • KenPom Win Probability: 78%

Saturday, Mar. 1 – Kansas vs. Texas Tech (Home)

  • Projected Score: Kansas 73, Texas Tech 71
  • KenPom Win Probability: 58%

Monday, Mar. 3 – Kansas vs. Houston (Away)

  • Projected Score: Kansas 61, Houston 70
  • KenPom Win Probability: 20%

Saturday, Mar. 8 – Kansas vs. Arizona (Home)

  • Projected Score: Kansas 75, Arizona 72
  • KenPom Win Probability: 61%

With a projected 21-10 record, Kansas would finish as a mid-tier Big 12 team and likely secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, with the most likely seed being No. 4.

