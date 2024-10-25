Live Updates: No. 1 Kansas Basketball vs. No. 16 Arkansas Exhibition
College basketball is officially back, and it’s starting off strong with a charity exhibition featuring the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks facing the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks.
This early-season showdown, hosted at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, not only promises a high-energy battle between two top programs but also brings a unique format and a chance for fans to support a good cause.
In a four-quarter scrimmage, the Jayhawks and Razorbacks will take to the floor with some familiar faces missing due to early-season injuries. This approach is intended to minimize the impact of foul trouble on key players, especially since both teams are managing injuries ahead of the season.
Stay tuned for live updates on key plays, performances, and highlights as the game unfolds between these two ranked teams.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT from Bud Walton Arena.