Maximo Adams Visit: Could Kansas Land the Star Forward?
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks hosted a high-profile recruit on campus for a visit this weekend.
After being offered by the program in June, 4-star Sierra Canyon forward Maximo Adams was in Lawrence starting Friday. Here are some photos of him on his visit via his X page:
According to 247 Sports, Adams is the No. 25-ranked player in the Class of 2026 and the younger brother of Marcus Adams Jr.
Marcus was once committed to KU and even enrolled at the university before eventually leaving the basketball team. While his older brother is now at Arizona State in the Big 12, Maximo is looking to finalize his college choice in the coming months.
He has already completed visits to USC, Kentucky, and Michigan State and is drawing attention from several West Coast programs. His top 11 consists of these schools: Arizona State, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, Purdue, Texas, USC, and Washington.
Now that his KU visit is complete, he is set to trek out to Texas (Sept. 27), UNC (Oct. 31), and Duke (Nov. 8).
Adams is a 6-foot-7, 205-pound prospect who excelled at Sierra Canyon last season. He also improved his stock on the AAU circuit with Vegas Elite this summer, averaging 20.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists with a 42.2% 3-point percentage.
He was the only known visitor on campus this week, but the Jayhawks will host three more recruits next weekend who are considered higher priorities. Those include 5-star phenoms Tajh Ariza and Ethan Taylor, along with top-40 big man Davion Adkins.
Ariza is the son of longtime NBA forward Trevor Ariza and became a big-time KU recruiting target once Coach Self hired Tony Bland, his former high school coach in Los Angeles, to the staff. He is a rising senior at St. John Bosco High School and the No. 14 player in 247 Sports' 2026 rankings.
MORE: Tony Bland Could Help Bill Self and Kansas Land Top 2026 Recruit
Taylor is the consensus No. 1 or No. 2 big man in the Class of 2026 and plays at Link Academy in Missouri. He has made several unofficial visits to Lawrence, but this will be his first official trip.
Both of those players are seen as stronger candidates to eventually become Jayhawks. Regardless, Adams appeared to enjoy his visit, and more should come out about his recruitment in the coming weeks.