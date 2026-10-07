Melvin Council Jr. Is All Smiles After Returning to Kansas Basketball Program

Kansas guard Melvin Council Jr. was granted a preliminary injunction last week, and it only took him a few days to announce his official return to the Jayhawks. KU received a huge boost by unexpectedly bringing back the reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

While Council is only a practice player right now and won't be added to the official roster until he begins his first classes, the expectation is that he will play the entire 2026-27 campaign with the Jayhawks. The program is simply playing it safe in the scenario that the New York court that gave him the injunction reverses its ruling on an NCAA appeal.



In the meantime, Council is back on campus and working out with his teammates as if he will be full-go this season. It's safe to say that the fan-favorite guard is happy to be donning the crimson and blue again.

A recent practice video posted by the KU Hoops social media account shows Council participating in a team session. As always, he's all smiles now that he's back with the school.

Bring your dawg to work day. 💼 pic.twitter.com/Goi1saJWwW — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) October 6, 2026

Council, who played with the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League this offseason, should provide a huge lift to an already loaded Jayhawks backcourt. He's projected to slot into the starting five and be an All-Big 12-caliber talent.

What Council lacks offensively, he makes up for with his defense and gritty nature. He became the sweetheart of Allen Fieldhouse with his beloved "dog mentality" and tenacious play style.

Dec 16, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Towson Tigers guard Jack Doumbia Jr. (21) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither Council nor the newly acquired Tre White are guaranteed to be available for the entire 2026-27 season. There is still a chance their injunctions could be overturned, which would immediately make them ineligible to compete. For now, the hope is that KU can keep both players on the court through the postseason.



Regardless, they are currently practicing alongside the rest of the roster. Even if one of them becomes unavailable later this year, the experience the younger Jayhawks gain from those sessions should make everyone better in the long run.

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