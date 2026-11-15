Kansas Basketball Is Seeing the Benefits of Tre White’s Offseason Development

Throughout the Kansas basketball program's offseason, much was made of the unexpected return of Melvin Council Jr. and the addition of former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn. However, there's a chance that Tre White could be the most impactful of the three players granted eligibility.

After a brief stint in the NBA Summer League with the Miami Heat, White continued practicing with the team while pursuing a roster opportunity. However, he joined other student-athletes in a lawsuit against the NCAA in Monroe County, Indiana, in September. Once he was granted a preliminary injunction, the Dallas native turned down a potential stint in the G League and returned to KU for another season.



Three games into the 2026-27 campaign, Kansas fans couldn't be happier with what White has brought to the table. Following his strong showing in the preseason, White shined in the Champions Classic victory over Kentucky, recording a career-high 30 points on 11-for-16 shooting (4-for-8 on threes) and six rebounds. With Melvin Council Jr. absent from the lineup with a foot injury, White stepped up and shouldered a larger offensive responsibility when needed.

Tre White vs Kentucky Last Night..



30 PTS (11-16 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-4 FTs)

6 REBS

1 STL

1 BLK



Is he a Lock 1st Round Pick for the 27 Draft? pic.twitter.com/Rz3KyJK13U — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) November 11, 2026

All of White's shots were falling in that contest, regardless of where he was shooting from or how contested they were. The strides he has made in his game have been evident early in the year.

White's most notable growth has come in the form of his basketball IQ and intangibles. He was always a strong on-ball defender and spot-up shooter, but he's executing the little things better than he ever has. Whether it's on backdoor cuts to the rim or moving off the ball, White instinctively knows where to be on the court at all times.

Perhaps the biggest reason White came back to play in Lawrence another season was to boost his NBA Draft stock. He went under the radar in last year's class, failing to receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine and seeing his draft hopes go unfulfilled.



Spending most of the offseason training alongside NBA-caliber talent certainly helped White sharpen his skill set. That alone should have given him a significant advantage back at the NCAA level, and Bill Self knows that there's plenty on the line if the fifth-year senior wants to pursue his professional dreams after this season.

"I thought [Tre] was great, obviously," Self said after the Champions Classic. "He also made a couple [shots] with a guy all over him. That was probably as much good fortune as anything. But he's a good player, and certainly, he needs to prove that he's better than what he showed them last year. He's off to a good start."

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) dunks the ball on Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's still a lot to prove for the former USC, Louisville, and Illinois wing, as he fizzled out during conference play in 2025-26 and ended the season unable to escape a shooting slump. Before we start evaluating him as a real draft prospect, White needs to prove he can consistently put together outings like this on a regular basis.

Regardless, he hasn't made any mental errors or head-scratching decisions, and that's a testament to how White's understanding of the game has evolved. He will continue to serve as a veteran leader for younger players like Tyran Stokes and Taylen Kinney, and with his own NBA Draft aspirations still in mind, he could see his own stock rise considerably by the end of the season.

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