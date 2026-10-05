Kansas Basketball’s Overcrowded Backcourt ‘Problem’ is a Good One to Have

Yesterday, the Kansas basketball program received massive news when Melvin Council Jr. announced his return to the university. The fan-favorite guard was granted a preliminary injunction last week and decided to ride it out with the school he initially thought he had finished his collegiate career with.

Assuming Council's injunction isn't reversed, though, this gives the Jayhawks an abundance of talent at the guard spots. Council started all 35 games for KU last season, meaning someone who was previously expected to start will now have to accept a different role. Whether that ends up being Leroy Blyden Jr., Taylen Kinney, or someone else remains to be seen.



At first glance, shuffling around all these pieces might seem like a headache for Bill Self. But what if that isn't such a terrible problem to have? In reality, it's a luxury Kansas hasn't always had in recent years.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) dunks the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In past years, Kansas has missed on countless portal additions. While certain transfers have panned out, others have been complete nonfactors over the course of a season.

Obviously, Council was one of the ones who did work out in Self's favor and already knows the system well enough to step into practices late in the year and immediately contribute. His familiarity with Tre White, who was also a late offseason addition to the roster, and fellow returnees Kohl Rosario and Paul Mbiya should allow him to transition seamlessly into the starting lineup.

Kansas' Backcourt is Stacked After Adding Melvin Council Jr.

On paper, this guard room looks like a logjam, but you never know what you're getting with newcomers in college basketball. The Jayhawks thought they were getting a superstar in AJ Storr, who instead was virtually out of the rotation by the end of the season in 2025. Other highly lauded additions like Nick Timberlake and Rylan Griffen were also expected to have huge roles heading into the year, only for things to turn out differently.

As high as I am on Blyden and Kinney, there's a strong possibility one of them doesn't live up to expectations. Blyden played at a low-level mid-major school a year ago, and Kinney is a freshman who has a lot to work on offensively. It can't possibly hurt KU to get one of the most experienced players in the country back, especially someone who won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in his first season in the crimson and blue.



Things usually have a way of working out in situations like this. An unexpected injury could make KU's depth extremely important, whereas the previous version of this roster didn't have much of a backup plan if the top half ever had to miss time.

There's still no telling whether Council even plays a game this season as his court proceedings play out, but Kansas fans should be happy he's back. This creates all kinds of new opportunities for the Jayhawks' roster and how Coach Self can utilize his 15 players.

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